BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Announces Financing Fully Subscribed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to announce that the previously announced private placement (see PR dated June 10, 2019) has been fully subscribed. Funds raised will be used for ongoing work programs at the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario, contiguous to Great Bear Resources (GBR-TSX:V), as the Company prepares for its maiden drill program this summer.

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior, mining exploration company focussed on its Dixie Halo project located in Red Lake, Ontario.

