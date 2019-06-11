Kelly Hyman Discusses Support for Social Justice

Kelly Hyman addresses social justice as she shares more about the concept and the rise of so-called social justice movements

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Defined as justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, privileges, and opportunities within a society, social justice is a concept close to attorney Kelly Hyman's heart. Here, the legal professional and advocate for women's rights reveals more about her support for social justice both in the U.S. and globally.

"A concept of fair and just relations between individuals and society, social justice is measured by the explicit and tacit terms for the distribution of wealth," Denver-based Hyman explains, "as well as social privileges and opportunities."

While definitions vary between contemporary theories and religious perspectives, a United Nations document titled 'Social Justice in an Open World: The Role of the United Nations' states, "Social justice may be broadly understood as the fair and compassionate distribution of the fruits of economic growth."

This, says Hyman, is in line with the most widely accepted, modern take on social justice. "From a more religious perspective, however," she adds, "Hinduism, Islam, Christianity-both Methodism and Catholicism-and Judaism, plus other religions and belief systems, each possess their own approach to social teachings and justice."

Such teachings are widely reflected in the work of a number of social justice movements, according to the attorney, dedicated to the realization of a world where all members of a society share equal rights and access to benefits, regardless of background or procedural justice.

"The global justice movement, for example," Kelly Hyman continues, "is a network of globalized social movements opposed to so-called corporate globalization, committed to promoting equal distribution of economic resources."

Such movements, she suggests, are generally heavily focused on health care, ecology and environment, and human rights education.

"Often borrowing from the counterculture of the 1960s," Hyman adds, wrapping up, "social justice movements may also focus on progressivism, climate justice, resource justice, and the right to housing and social security, as well as social work and social law, among countless other issues and concerns."

A graduate of UCLA and the University of Florida College of Law, Kelly Hyman is an attorney at Denver, Colorado-based Franklin D. Azar & Associates focused on class actions and mass tort litigation. A staunch advocate for social justice and women's rights whose other interests include the law, current events, voting rights, female empowerment, and mindfulness, she is happily married to federal judge Paul G. Hyman, Jr.

