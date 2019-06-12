Colt Data Centre Services Announces Its Expansion in Frankfurt

First phase of delivery expected to complete in Q4 2020

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) today announced the expansion of its presence in Germany with its new Frankfurt West data centre. The strategic decision to expand comes alongside demand in the region from cloud service providers, but also complements the company's investment drive into new and existing markets, which recently included Tokyo and Mumbai.

Frankfurt is one of Europe's premier connectivity centres, second only to London as the continent's most important data hub. With many global carriers terminating in Germany's financial capital, Frankfurt boasts Europe's largest single data cluster - bigger even than Inner London.

Colt DCS' West Frankfurt data centre will boast 16 data halls over 8,000sqm, each capable of delivering up to 1.75MW IT power. The new facility will provide a significant power capacity of 25 MW, with the first phase of delivery expected Q4 2020. This capacity will enable Colt DCS to offer its customers access to the largest international carriers and to carriers the huge volumes of data traffic that pass through Frankfurt - one of Europe's "Big Four" interconnection hubs alongside London, Amsterdam and Paris.

Germany is experiencing strong and continued demand for new data centre capacity from cloud service providers that require large contiguous space. Colt DCS' expansion means the company will be able to accommodate both large enterprises and major cloud providers with increased capacity and connectivity solutions.

Detlef Spang, CEO at Colt DCS, said, "Frankfurt's reputation as one of the continent's most important data hubs continues to grow. It's a very attractive landscape for data centres: market demand is very high and land purchase is rarely a problem.

"One difficulty with Frankfurt is that it can be challenging to procure land with a good power supply. The good news is that Colt DCS' new West Frankfurt facility has a power substation right next door and several other suppliers in close proximity, ensuring that we have access to reliable and redundant power supplies.

"We're committed to providing our customers with carrier-neutral connectivity services on demand when and where they need them, allowing scalability in the locations they require. This expansion allows just this, as well as Colt DCS the opportunity to grow alongside them."

