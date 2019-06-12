Hydrogen Gas Turbines

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was selected as an exhibitor for the "G20 Innovation Exhibition", an event to be held jointly with the "G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth" in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.This event will showcase state-of-the-art Japanese energy and environmental technologies on the theme of hydrogen energy, countermeasures for marine plastic litter and innovation, from June 14th to 16th, 2019. MHPS will introduce clean power generation technologies such as its hydrogen gas turbines and fuel cells.Showcase Technologies and Information:http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HydrogenGasTurbines.jpgHydrogen Gas Turbineshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FuelCellsMHPS.jpgFuel CellsAbout Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.