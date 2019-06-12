Debiopharm and Ipsen extend and strengthen their ongoing collaboration to ensure patient access to Decapeptyl for the treatment of certain urological, gynecological and pediatric conditions

Debiopharm (Debiopharm www.debiopharm.com) and Ipsen (www.ipsen.com) today announced renewal of their Decapeptyl agreement, which extends and strengthens their strategic partnership through 2034 for the development, manufacturing and distribution of Decapeptyl across Europe and certain Asian and African markets. Having established their collaboration in the 1980s, this extension represents a long-term commitment to patients, offering the benefits of Decapeptyl in the treatment of metastatic and non-metastatic patients with locally advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, central precocious puberty and endocrine-responsive early-stage breast cancer.

Under the renewed agreement, both parties will co-develop novel formulations and explore additional indications for other patient populations with high unmet needs.

"Our continued partnership remains critical to ensure that patients maintain access to Decapeptyltherapy for their various conditions. Furthermore, this renewed agreement represents an opportunity to refine and refocus our collaboration by further exploring our co-development capacity to potentially identify how Decapeptyl can respond to more unmet patient needs."

Thierry Mauvernay, President Delegate of the Board Group, Debiopharm

"We are delighted to renew and extend this partnership with Debiopharm. This collaboration has been and continues to be a testament to our commitment to patients and our shared passion with strategic partners."

Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch, Executive Vice-President, Chief Business Officer

About Decapeptyl

Decapeptyl (triptorelin pamoate) is an agonist analogue of the natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), currently available in three sustained-release formulations (1, 3 and 6 months). First registered in France in 1986, triptorelin is currently marketed in more than 80 countries, being the market leader in many territories worldwide. The alliance between Debiopharm and Ipsen for Decapeptyl has successfully delivered sustained market growth with €372.6 million total sales in 2018, representing 8.1% annual growth.

About Debiopharm

Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, the company identifies high-potential compounds for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally. For more information on Debiopharm, visit www.debiopharm.com and follow @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.2 billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

Forward Looking Statement

