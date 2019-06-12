Picton Property Income Ltd - Proposed Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY NOR THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, NOR IS IT INTENDED THAT IT WILL BE SO APPROVED. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Proposed Placing

The Board of Directors of Picton (the 'Board') announces a proposed placing of new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Placing" and the "Placing Shares" respectively) at a price of 94.5 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price").

The Placing Price represents a discount of 2.4 per cent to the closing share price of 96.8 pence per existing ordinary share in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Share") on 11 June 2019 (being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement) and a premium of 1.9 per cent to the Company's last reported EPRA NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2019 of 92.7 pence.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of the Company, said:

"The proceeds from the Placing will be used to fund important asset management initiatives across the portfolio and if appropriate take advantage of acquisition opportunities arising from current market conditions.

"We have already identified over 20 projects where we believe judicious capital expenditure will achieve higher occupancy, accelerating rental income and capital value growth. In the short term, any net proceeds raised will be used to repay our revolving credit facilities and thereby reduce our financing costs."

Background to the Placing

The Company listed on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market in 2005 with an investment remit to own and manage a diverse portfolio of commercial properties that outperforms its benchmark and provides a stable income for shareholders.

Following a period of strong performance, the Group's £685 million portfolio now consists of 49 assets located throughout the United Kingdom with a bias towards the industrial, warehouse and logistics sectors. The Company has a diversified income stream from a wide range of occupiers and, as a UK REIT, the majority of its income after costs is paid to shareholders, via quarterly dividends. The current annual dividend of 3.5 pence per share reflects a yield of 3.7 per cent on the Placing Price and for the year to 31 March 2019 the Company's dividend cover was 122 per cent.

The Company's internalised management structure and unconstrained investment approach has allowed it to carefully shape its portfolio, opportunistically acquiring and selling properties to enhance NAV returns. Its conservative approach to gearing across the cycle has resulted in a loan to value ratio of 25 per cent as at 31 March 2019. In addition, the Company has created additional value through active asset management whilst its engagement with the occupiers of its buildings has also allowed it to drive income growth over time. This has resulted in a long term track record of outperformance, with the Company outperforming the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index on a one, three, five and ten year basis.

The Company recently announced its full year results to 31 March 2019, with highlights including the Company converting to a UK REIT on 1 October 2018 as well as increases in EPRA NAV per share and EPRA earnings per share.

Use of proceeds

The Group has identified in excess of 20 separate asset management initiatives in its portfolio, with total costs of approximately £15 million, which it is seeking to progress further over the short to medium term. These opportunities are expected to improve the quality of the existing portfolio and are intended to deliver higher occupancy, rental income and capital values over time, including:

· upgrading and repositioning internal space;

· converting assets to higher value uses; and

· enhancing the external fabric of some assets to help maintain and attract new occupiers.

Furthermore, the Company continues to explore other investment opportunities and, owing to its strong reputation as well as its attractive corporate and management structure, is well positioned to source asset and portfolio opportunities which may arise as a result of the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the market.

The Group has two revolving credit facilities with Santander, of which £26 million was drawn as at 31 March 2019. The net proceeds of the Placing will be immediately deployed to reduce the amounts drawn on these facilities, thereby avoiding any cash drag on investment returns as well as providing the Company with increased financial flexibility to take advantage of investment opportunities that may arise.

Benefits of the Placing

The Board believes the Placing will provide the following benefits for shareholders and the Company:

· additional capital to enable the Company to accelerate its asset management initiatives and take advantage of the current investment opportunities both in its existing portfolio and the wider market;

· a reduction in the Company's revolving credit facilities will further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce financing costs in the short term; and

· increase the asset base over which the Company's operating costs are spread, thereby allowing the Company to take advantage of its internalised management structure and deliver further operational efficiencies.

Expected timetable

Placing opens 12 June 2019 Latest time and date for receipt of Placing commitments 11.00 a.m. 18 June 2019 Announcement of the results of the Placing As soon as practicable thereafter Admission of the Placing Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission") 8.00 a.m. 21 June 2019

The timetable is subject to change at the discretion of the Company, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel") and J.P. Morgan Cazenove ("JPMC"). If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. References to time in this document are to London time.

Terms of the Placing

Stifel and JPMC are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing (the "Joint Bookrunners"). The Placing is not being underwritten.

The Placing is being conducted through a bookbuild process under the Company's existing authorities granted at the Annual General Meeting on 13 September 2018. The Placing will be launched immediately following this announcement, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

The timing of the closing of the Placing and allocations of Placing Shares are at the discretion of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. The number of Placing Shares to be issued is subject to agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners at the close of the bookbuilding process. The Placing is currently expected to close at 11.00 a.m. (London time) on 18 June 2019 and the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter.

The Placing Shares, when issued, will rank pari passu for all dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Based on the current expected timetable, Placing Shares issued under the Placing will qualify for the dividend relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be declared in July 2019.

The Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners (the "Placing Agreement") becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms. A description of the Placing Agreement can be found in the Appendix to this announcement.

Participation in the Placing will only be available to "relevant persons" (as defined below) who should communicate their firm interest to their usual sales contact at Stifel or JPMC. The decision to allot any Placing Shares to any relevant persons shall be at the discretion of the Company in consultation with the Joint Bookrunners. The Company, in consultation with the Joint Bookrunners, reserves the right to scale back applications under the Placing in its absolute discretion in such amounts as it considers appropriate.

By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making a legally binding offer to subscribe for Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this announcement and any subsequent announcement related to the Placing (including the Appendix), in its entirety and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in this announcement, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix.

Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange for Admission and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 21 June 2019.

The Placing Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. The Placing Shares allocated will be issued to Placees through the CREST system unless otherwise stated. The Placing Shares will be eligible for settlement through CREST with effect from Admission.

Dealing codes

Ticker PCTN ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares GB00B0LCW208 SEDOL for the New Ordinary Shares B0LCWW20

For further information, please contact:

APPENDIX

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING

Persons who are invited to and who choose to participate in the placing (the "Placing") of new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of Picton Property Income Limited (the "Company") (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 94.5 pence per share (the "Placing Price"), by making an oral or written offer to subscribe for Placing Shares, including any individuals, funds or others on whose behalf a commitment to subscribe for Placing Shares is given (the "Placees"), will:

(i) be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement, including this Appendix and in its entirety; and (ii) be making such offer on the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in this Appendix, including being deemed to be providing (and shall only be permitted to participate in the Placing on the basis that they have provided) the representations, warranties, acknowledgements and undertakings set out herein.

In particular each such Placee represents, warrants and acknowledges that:

1. if in a member state of the EEA (other than the United Kingdom), it is a Qualified Investor and if in the United Kingdom, is a Relevant Person (as each term is defined above) and undertakes that it will subscribe for, acquire, hold, manage or dispose of any Placing Shares that are allocated to it for the purposes of its business;

2. it is and the prospective beneficial owner of the Placing Shares is, and at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for will be outside the United States and is acquiring the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" (as defined under Regulation S under the US Securities Act) in compliance with Rule 903 or Rule 904 of Regulation S and is acquiring beneficial interests in the Placing Shares for its own account;

3. if acquiring Placing Shares for the account of one or more other persons, it has full power and authority to make the representations, warranties, agreements and acknowledgements herein on behalf of each such account; and

4. if it is a financial intermediary, as that term is used in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive, any Placing Shares acquired by it in the Placing will not be acquired on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be acquired with a view to their offer or resale to, persons in circumstances which may give rise to an offer of securities to the public other than an offer or resale in a member state of the EEA which has implemented the Prospectus Directive to Qualified Investors, or in circumstances in which the prior consent of the Joint Bookrunners (as defined below) has been given to each such proposed offer or resale.

The Company and the Joint Bookrunners will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations, warranties, acknowledgements and agreements.

The Placing Shares may not (unless made lawfully or an exemption under the relevant securities laws is applicable) be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom.

Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Appendix or this Announcement of which it forms part should seek appropriate advice before taking any action.

Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

Details of the Placing Agreement and the Placing Shares

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel") and J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which carries on its UK Investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) ("JPMC") are acting as joint bookrunners (together, the "Joint Bookrunners" and each a "Joint Bookrunner"), and have entered into a placing agreement with the Company (the "Placing Agreement") under which they have agreed to use their respective reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for the Placing Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions set out therein. The Placing is not being underwritten.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid at the Placing Price and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares, and will on issue be free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and equities.

Applications for listing and admission to trading

Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the Placing Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA (the "Official List") and to London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for admission to trading of the Placing Shares on its main market for listed securities (together, "Admission").

It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will occur at or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 21 June 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Joint Bookrunners may agree with the Company) (the "Closing Date") and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time.

Bookbuild

The Joint Bookrunners will today commence the bookbuilding process in respect of the Placing (the "Bookbuild") to determine demand for participation in the Placing by Placees at the Placing Price. This Appendix gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the mechanics of participation in, the Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees in respect of any Placing Shares.

The Joint Bookrunners and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such alternative method to the Bookbuild as they may, in their absolute discretion, determine.

Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing

1. The Joint Bookrunners are arranging the Placing severally, and not jointly, nor jointly and severally, as banks and agents of the Company. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are, invited to participate by any of the Joint Bookrunners. Each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates are entitled to enter bids as principal in the Bookbuild.

2. The number of Placing Shares to be issued will be agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company following completion of the Bookbuild and will be recorded in a term sheet entered into between them (the "Term Sheet"). The number of Placing Shares to be issued will be announced on a Regulatory Information Service (as defined in the Listing Rules of the FCA) following completion of the Bookbuild.

3. To bid in the Bookbuild, Placees should communicate their bid by telephone or email to their usual sales contact at one of the Joint Bookrunners. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shares which the prospective Placee wishes to subscribe for at the Placing Price. Bids may be scaled down by the Joint Bookrunners on the basis referred to in paragraph 7 below.

4. A bid in the Bookbuild will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions in this Appendix and will be legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and except with the Joint Bookrunners' consent will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is submitted. Each Placee will also have an immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to the Company and the Joint Bookrunners, to pay to them (or as the Joint Bookrunners may direct) in cleared funds an amount equal to the product of the Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares that such Placee has agreed to subscribe for and the Company has agreed to allot and issue to that Placee. Each prospective Placee's obligations will be owed to the Company and the Joint Bookrunners.

5. The Bookbuild is expected to close by 11.00 a.m. on 18 June 2019, but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and the Company. The Joint Bookrunners may, in agreement with the Company, accept bids, either in whole or in part, that are received after the Bookbuild has closed.

6. Each prospective Placee's allocation will be confirmed to Placees either orally or by email by the relevant Joint Bookrunner as soon as practicable following the close of the Bookbuild, and an electronic trade confirmation will be dispatched as soon as possible thereafter. The terms and conditions of this Appendix will be deemed incorporated therein. The relevant Joint Bookrunner's confirmation to such Placee will constitute an irrevocable legally binding commitment upon such prospective Placee (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of such Joint Bookrunner and the Company, to subscribe for the number of Placing Shares allocated to it and to pay the Placing Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in this Appendix and in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation.

7. The Joint Bookrunners may choose to accept bids, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined in agreement with the Company and may scale down any bids for this purpose on such basis as they may determine. The Joint Bookrunners may also, notwithstanding paragraphs 3 and 4 above, and subject to prior agreement with each other, (a) allocate Placing Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time and (b) allocate Placing Shares after the Bookbuild has closed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The Company reserves the right (upon agreement with the Joint Bookrunners) to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing at its discretion.

8. Irrespective of the time at which a Placee's allocation pursuant to the Placing is confirmed, settlement for all Placing Shares to be subscribed for pursuant to the Placing will be required to be made at the same time, on the basis explained below in the section entitled "Registration and settlement".

9. All obligations under the Bookbuild and Placing will be subject to fulfilment or (where applicable) waiver of the conditions referred to in the section below entitled "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not being terminated on the basis referred to below in the section entitled "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement".

10. By participating in the Bookbuild, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations in respect of the Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee.

11. To the fullest extent permissible by law, neither the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any responsibility or liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise). In particular, none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any responsibility or liability (including to the extent permissible by law, any fiduciary duties) in respect of the Joint Bookrunners' conduct of the Bookbuild or of such alternative method of effecting the Placing as the Joint Bookrunners and the Company may agree.

12. The Placing Shares will be issued subject to the terms and conditions of this Appendix and each Placee's commitment to subscribe for Placing Shares on the terms set out herein will continue notwithstanding any amendment that may in future be made to the terms and conditions of the Placing and Placees will have no right to be consulted or require that their consent be obtained with respect to the Company's or the Joint Bookrunners' conduct of the Placing.

13. All times and dates in this Announcement may be subject to amendment. The Joint Bookrunners shall notify the Placees and any person acting on behalf of the Placees of any changes.

Conditions of the Placing

The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The Joint Bookrunners' obligations under the Placing Agreement are conditional on customary conditions including (amongst others) that:

1. the Company having complied with all of its obligations under the Placing Agreement which fail to be performed or satisfied on or prior to Admission;

2. the Term Sheet having been agreed and executed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners by 3.00 p.m. on the second Business Day prior to Admission;

3. certain force majeure events have not occurred and there not having been a material adverse change affecting the Company and its subsidiaries;

4. the publication of the results of the Placing via a regulatory information service;

5. the Company allotting, subject only to Admission, the Placing Shares to Placees in accordance with the Placing Agreement; and

6. Admission occurring no later than 8.00 a.m. on 21 June 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Joint Bookrunners may agree with the Company)

(the "Conditions").

If: (a) any of the Conditions are not fulfilled or (where permitted) waived by the Joint Bookrunners by the relevant time or date specified (or such later time or date as the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree); or (b) the Placing Agreement is terminated in the circumstances specified in the section below entitled "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement", the Placing will lapse and the Placees' rights and obligations hereunder in relation to the Placing Shares shall cease and terminate at such time and each Placee agrees that no claim can be made by it or on its behalf (or any person on whose behalf the Placee is acting) in respect thereof.

The Joint Bookrunners (if they both agree) may, at their discretion and upon such terms as they think fit, waive compliance by the Company with the whole or any part of any of the Company's obligations in relation to the Conditions or extend the time or date provided for fulfilment of any such Conditions in respect of all or any part of the performance thereof, save for certain of the Conditions that may not be waived. Any such extension or waiver will not affect Placees' commitments as set out in this Announcement (including this Appendix).

None of the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision they may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or date for the satisfaction of any Condition to the Placing nor for any decision they may make as to the satisfaction of any Condition or in respect of the Placing generally and by participating in the Placing each Placee agrees that any such decision is within the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners.

Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement

Either of the Joint Bookrunners is entitled in its absolute discretion, at any time before Admission, to terminate the Placing Agreement in accordance with its terms in certain circumstances including (amongst other things):

1. the Company failing to comply with its obligations under the Placing Agreement and that failure being material in the context of the Placing and/or Admission; or

2. the occurrence of certain force majeure events or a material adverse change affecting the Company and its subsidiaries; or

3. the Company's applications for Admission have been withdrawn and/or refused by the FCA or the London Stock Exchange (as applicable).

Upon termination, the parties to the Placing Agreement shall be released and discharged (except for any liability arising before or in relation to such termination) from their respective obligations under or pursuant to the Placing Agreement, subject to certain exceptions.

By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees that (i) the exercise by any of the Joint Bookrunners of any right of termination or of any other discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of such Joint Bookrunner and that it need not make any reference to, or consult with, Placees and that it shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise or failure to so exercise and (ii) its rights and obligations terminate only in the circumstances described in the sections entitled "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement" and "Conditions of the Placing" above, and its participation will not be capable of rescission or termination by it after oral confirmation by the Joint Bookrunners of the allocation and commitments following the close of the Bookbuild.

Lock-up arrangements

Other than pursuant to any share option schemes and other employee incentive arrangements, the Company has undertaken with each of the Joint Bookrunners that it will not, during the period of 30 days from the date of Admission, offer, issue, sell, contract to sell, issue options in respect of or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company (or any interest therein or in respect thereof) or any other securities exchangeable for, or convertible into, or substantially similar to, Ordinary Shares or enter into any transaction having substantially the same effect or agree to do any of the foregoing, other than with the prior written consent of the Joint Bookrunners (such consent not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed) or as otherwise contemplated by the Placing Agreement

By participating in the Placing, Placees agree that the exercise by any Joint Bookrunner of any power to grant consent to the undertaking by the Company of a transaction which would otherwise be subject to the lock- up provisions under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of that Joint Bookrunner and that it need not make any reference to, or consult with, Placees and that it shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise of the power to grant consent.

No prospectus

No offering document or prospectus has been or will be submitted to be approved by the FCA or submitted to the London Stock Exchange in relation to the Placing or Admission and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the Prospectus Directive) to be published. Placees' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contain in this Announcement (including this Appendix) and all other publicly available information previously published by the Company by notification to a Regulatory Information Service prior to the date of this Announcement or otherwise filed by the Company ("Exchange Information") and subject to the further terms set forth in the electronic contract note and/or electronic trade confirmation to be provided to individual prospective Placees.

Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, agrees that the content of this Announcement (including this Appendix) is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and confirms that it has neither received nor relied on any other information, representation, warranty or statement made by or on behalf of the Company or the Joint Bookrunners or any other person and none of the Company, the Joint Bookrunners, nor any of their respective affiliates nor any other person will be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement which the Placees may have obtained or received (regardless of whether or not such information, representation, warranty or statement was given or made by or on behalf of any such persons other than Exchange Information). Each Placee acknowledges and agrees that it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial and other position of the Company in accepting a participation in the Placing. Nothing in this paragraph shall exclude or limit the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation by that person.

Registration and settlement

Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN: GB00B0LCW208) following Admission will take place within the system administered by Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited ("CREST"). The Joint Bookrunners and the Company reserve the right to require settlement for, and delivery of, the Placing Shares (or any part thereof) to Placees by such other means that they deem necessary if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system within the timetable set out in this Announcement or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction.

Following the closing of the Bookbuild for the Placing, each Placee allocated Placing Shares in the Placing will be sent an electronic trade confirmation in accordance with the standing arrangements in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner stating the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Placing Price, the aggregate amount owed by such Placee to the relevant Joint Bookrunner and settlement instructions. Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with the standing CREST or certificated settlement instructions in respect of the Placing Shares that it has in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner.

The Company will deliver the Placing Shares to a CREST account operated by Stifel. The input to CREST by a Placee of a matching or acceptance instruction with the relevant Joint Bookrunner will then allow delivery of the relevant Placing Shares to that Placee against payment.

It is expected that settlement will be on 21 June 2019 in accordance with the instructions set out in the electronic trade confirmation.

In the event of any difficulties or delays in the admission of the Placing Shares to CREST or the use of CREST in relation to the Placing, the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree that the Placing Shares should be issued in certificated form. The Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to require settlement for the Placing Shares, and to deliver the Placing Shares to Placees, by such other means as they deem necessary if delivery or settlement to Placees is not practicable within the CREST system or would not be consistent with regulatory requirements in a Placee's jurisdiction.

Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of two percentage points above LIBOR as determined by the Joint Bookrunners.

Each Placee is deemed to agree that, if it does not comply with these obligations, the Joint Bookrunners may sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to that Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds, for the Joint Bookrunners' account and benefit, an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due. The relevant Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by it and will be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other taxes or duties (together with any interest or penalties) imposed in any jurisdiction which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. By communicating a bid for Placing Shares, each Placee confers on the relevant Joint Bookrunner all such authorities and powers necessary to carry out any such sale and agrees to ratify and confirm all actions which the relevant Joint Bookrunner lawfully takes in pursuance of such sale.

If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, Placees should ensure that a copy of the electronic trade confirmation is sent, immediately upon receipt, to the relevant person within that organisation. Insofar as Placing Shares are issued in a Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom a Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares should, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any circumstances in which any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties (including any interest and penalties relating thereto) is payable in respect of the allocation, allotment, issue, sale, transfer or delivery of the Placing Shares (or, for the avoidance of doubt, if any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in connection with any subsequent transfer of or agreement to transfer Placing Shares), none of the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company shall be responsible for payment thereof.

Representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements

By participating in the Placing each Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) irrevocably acknowledges, confirms, undertakes, represents, warrants and agrees (as the case may be) with the Joint Bookrunners (in their capacity as joint bookrunners and placing agents of the Company in respect of the Placing) and the Company, in each case as a fundamental term of their application for Placing Shares, the following:

General

1. it has read and understood this Announcement (including this Appendix) in its entirety and its subscription for Placing Shares is subject to and based upon all the terms, conditions, representations, warranties, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings and other information contained herein and it has not relied on, and will not rely on, any information given or any representations, warranties or statements made at any time by any person in connection with the Placing, the Company, the Placing Shares or otherwise and it is subscribing for Placing Shares based only on the information in this Announcement (including the Appendix) or any Exchange Information;

2. the Ordinary Shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List and are admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and that the Company is therefore required to publish certain business and financial information in accordance with the rules and practices of the FCA, which includes a description of the Company's business and the Company's financial information, including balance sheets and income statements, and that it is able to obtain or has access to such information, or comparable information concerning other publicly traded companies, in each case without undue difficulty;

3. the person whom it specifies for registration as holder of the Placing Shares will be (a) itself or (b) its nominee, as the case may be. None of the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company will be responsible for any liability to stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties imposed in any jurisdiction (including interest and penalties relating thereto) ("Indemnified Taxes"). Each Placee and any person acting on behalf of such Placee agrees to indemnify the Company and the Joint Bookrunners on an after-tax basis in respect of any Indemnified Taxes;

No distribution of Announcement

4. it will not redistribute, forward, transfer, duplicate or otherwise transmit this Announcement (including this Appendix) or any part of it, or any other presentational or other material concerning the Placing (including electronic copies thereof) to any person and represents and it has not redistributed, forwarded, transferred, duplicated, or otherwise transmitted any such materials to any person;

No prospectus

5. no prospectus or other offering document has been or will be prepared in connection with the Bookbuild, the Placing or the Placing Shares and it has not received and will not receive a prospectus or other offering document in connection with the Bookbuild, the Placing or the Placing Shares;

Purchases by Joint Bookrunners for their own account

6. in connection with the Placing, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates acting as an investor for its own account may subscribe for Placing Shares in the Company and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for its own account such Placing Shares in the Company and any securities of the Company or related investments and may offer or sell such securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the Placing. Accordingly, references in this Announcement to shares being issued, offered or placed should be read as including any issue, offering or placement of such shares in the Company to each of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their affiliates acting in such capacity;

7. each of the Joint Bookrunners and their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which each of the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of such securities of the Company, including the Placing Shares;

8. the Joint Bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any investment or transactions referred to in paragraphs 6 and 7 above otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so;

No fiduciary duty or client of the Joint Bookrunners

9. the Joint Bookrunners do not owe any fiduciary or other duties to any Placee in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities in the Placing Agreement;

10. its participation in the Placing is on the basis that it is not and will not be a client of any of the Joint Bookrunners in connection with its participation in the Placing and that the Joint Bookrunners have no duties or responsibilities to it for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or customers or for providing advice in relation to the Placing nor in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities contained in the Placing Agreement nor for the exercise or performance of any of their respective rights and obligations thereunder including any rights to waive or vary any conditions or exercise any termination right;

No responsibility of the Joint Bookrunners for information

11. the content of this Announcement is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and that none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor their respective affiliates nor any person acting on behalf of any of them is responsible for or has or shall have any liability for any information, representation or statement contained in, or omission from, this Announcement or any Exchange Information, provided that nothing in this paragraph excludes the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation made by such person;

Reliance on information regarding the Placing

12.

(a) the only information on which it is entitled to rely and on which such Placee has relied in committing itself to subscribe for Placing Shares is contained in this Announcement (including the Appendix) or any Exchange Information (save that in the case of Exchange Information, a Placee's right to rely on that information is limited to the right that such Placee would have as a matter of law in the absence of this paragraph 12(a)), such information being all that such Placee deems necessary or appropriate and sufficient to make an investment decision in respect of the Placing Shares;

(b) it has neither received nor relied on any other information given, or representations, warranties or statements, express or implied, made, by any of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees acting on behalf of any of them (including in any management presentation delivered in respect of the Bookbuild) with respect to the Company, the Placing or the Placing Shares or the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of any information contained in this Announcement or the Exchange Information or otherwise;

(c) none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees or any person acting on behalf of any of them has provided, nor will provide, it with any material or information regarding the Placing Shares or the Company other than this Announcement; nor has it requested any of the Joint Bookrunners, the Company, any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on behalf of any of them to provide it with any such material or information; and

(d) none of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company will be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement,

provided that nothing in this paragraph excludes the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation made by that person;

Conducted own investigation and due diligence

13. it may not rely, and has not relied, on any investigation that the Joint Bookrunners, any of their affiliates or any person acting on their behalf, may have conducted with respect to the Placing Shares, the terms of the Placing or the Company, and none of such persons has made any representation, express or implied, with respect to the Company, the Placing, the Placing Shares or the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of the information in this Announcement, the Exchange Information or any other information;

14. in making any decision to subscribe for Placing Shares it:

(a) has such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters to be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of subscribing for the Placing Shares;

(b) will not look to the Joint Bookrunners for all or part of any such loss it may suffer;

(c) is experienced in investing in securities of this nature in this sector and is aware that it may be required to bear, and is able to bear, the economic risk of an investment in the Placing Shares;

(d) is able to sustain a complete loss of an investment in the Placing Shares;

(e) has no need for liquidity with respect to its investment in the Placing Shares;

(f) has made its own assessment and has satisfied itself concerning the relevant tax, legal, currency and other economic considerations relevant to its investment in the Placing Shares; and

(g) has conducted its own due diligence, examination, investigation and assessment of the Company, the Placing Shares and the terms of the Placing and has satisfied itself that the information resulting from such investigation is still current and relied on that investigation for the purposes of its decision to participate in the Placing;

Capacity and authority

15. it is subscribing for the Placing Shares for its own account or for an account with respect to which it exercises sole investment discretion and has the authority to make and does make the acknowledgements, representations and agreements contained in this Appendix;

16. it is acting as principal only in respect of the Placing or, if it is acting for any other person, it is:

(a) duly authorised to do so and has full power to make the acknowledgments, representations and agreements herein on behalf of each such person; and

(b) will remain liable to the Company and/or the Joint Bookrunners for the performance of all its obligations as a Placee in respect of the Placing (regardless of the fact that it is acting for another person);

17. it and any person acting on its behalf is entitled to subscribe for the Placing Shares under the laws of all relevant jurisdictions that apply to it and that it has fully observed such laws, has capacity and authority and is entitled to enter into and perform its obligations as a subscriber of Placing Shares and will honour such obligations, and has obtained all such governmental and other guarantees, permits, authorisations, approvals and consents which may be required thereunder and complied with all necessary formalities to enable it to commit to this participation in the Placing and to perform its obligations in relation thereto (including, without limitation, in the case of any person on whose behalf it is acting, all necessary consents and authorities to agree to the terms set out or referred to in this Appendix) and will honour such obligations and that it has not taken any action or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Joint Bookrunners, the Company or any of their respective directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Placing;

18. where it is subscribing for Placing Shares for one or more managed accounts, it is authorised in writing by each managed account to subscribe for the Placing Shares for each managed account;

Excluded territories

19. the Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered or otherwise qualified and that a prospectus will not be cleared in respect of any of the Placing Shares under the securities laws or legislation of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa, or any state, province, territory or jurisdiction thereof;

20. the Placing Shares may not be offered, sold, or delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the above jurisdictions or any jurisdiction (subject to certain exceptions) in which it would be unlawful to do so and no action has been or will be taken by any of the Company, the Joint Bookrunners or any person acting on behalf of the Company or the Joint Bookrunners that would, or is intended to, permit a public offer of the Placing Shares in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa or any country or jurisdiction, or any state, province, territory or jurisdiction thereof, where any such action for that purpose is required;

21. unless otherwise specifically agreed with the Joint Bookrunners, it is not and at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for, neither it nor the beneficial owner of the Placing Shares will be, a resident of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa;

22. it may be asked to disclose in writing or orally to the Joint Bookrunners:

(a) if he or she is an individual, his or her nationality; or

(b) if he or she is a discretionary fund manager, the jurisdiction in which the funds are managed or owned;

Compliance with US securities laws

23. it is and the prospective beneficial owner of the Placing Shares is, and at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for will be outside the United States and is acquiring the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" (as defined under Regulation S) in compliance with Rule 903 or Rule 904 of Regulation S;

24. the Placing Shares are being subscribed for investment purposes, and not with a view to offer, resell or distribute within the meaning of US securities laws;

25. none of it, its affiliates or anyone acting on its or their behalf is acquiring any of the Placing Shares as a result of any directed selling efforts (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act);

Compliance with EEA selling restrictions, the Prospectus Directive and MAR

26. if in a member state of the EEA, unless otherwise specifically agreed with the Joint Bookrunners in writing, it is a Qualified Investor;

27. it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in the EEA except to Qualified Investors or otherwise in circumstances which have not resulted in and which will not result in an offer to the public in any member state of the EEA within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive;

28. if a financial intermediary, as that term is used in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive, the Placing Shares subscribed for by it in the Placing will not be acquired on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be acquired with a view to their offer or resale to, persons in a member state of the EEA which has implemented the Prospectus Directive other than Qualified Investors, or in circumstances in which the prior consent of the Joint Bookrunners has been given to each proposed offer or resale;

Compliance with FSMA and the UK financial promotion regime

29. if in the United Kingdom, it is a Relevant Person;

30. it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in the United Kingdom, except to persons whose ordinary activities involve them in acquiring, holding, managing or disposing of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their business or otherwise in circumstances which have not resulted and which will not result in an offer to the public in the United Kingdom within the meaning of section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA");

31. it has only communicated or caused to be communicated and will only communicate or cause to be communicated any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of FSMA) relating to the Placing Shares in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not require approval of the communication by an authorised person;

32. it has complied and will comply with all applicable provisions of FSMA and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR") with respect to anything done by it in relation to the Placing Shares in, from or otherwise involving, the United Kingdom;

Compliance with laws

33. if it is a pension fund or investment company, its subscription for Placing Shares is in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

34. it has complied with its obligations under the Criminal Justice Act 1993 and Articles 8, 10 and 12 of MAR and in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (as amended), the Terrorism Act 2000, the Terrorism Act 2006 and the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines, issued, administered or enforced by any government agency having jurisdiction in respect thereof (the "Regulations") and the Money Laundering Sourcebook of the FCA and, if making payment on behalf of a third party, that satisfactory evidence has been obtained and recorded by it to verify the identity of the third party as required by the Regulations;

35. if it is acting as a "distributor" (for the purposes of product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"):

(a) it acknowledges that the target market assessment for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements (the "Target Market Assessment") undertaken by the Joint Bookrunners does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares and each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels;

(b) notwithstanding any Target Market Assessment undertaken by the Joint Bookrunners, it confirms that, other than where it is a providing an execution-only service to investors, it has satisfied itself as to the appropriate knowledge, experience, financial situation, risk tolerance and objectives and needs of the investors to whom it plans to distribute the Placing Shares and that is has considered the compatibility of the risk/reward profile of such Placing Shares with the end target market;

(c) it acknowledges that the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom;

36. it is capable of being categorised as a person who is a "professional client" or an "eligible counterparty" within the meaning of Chapter 3 of the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook.

Depositary receipts and clearance services

37. the issue to it, or the person specified by it for registration as holder, of Placing Shares will not give rise to a liability under any of sections 67, 70, 93 or 96 of the Finance Act 1986 (depositary receipts and clearance services) and that the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer Placing Shares into a clearance service;

Undertaking to make payment

38. it (and any person acting on its behalf) will make payment in respect of the Placing Shares allocated to it in accordance with this Appendix on the due time and date set out herein, failing which the relevant Placing Shares may be placed with other subscribers or sold as the Joint Bookrunners may in their sole discretion determine and without liability to such Placee, who will remain liable for any amount by which the net proceeds of such sale falls short of the product of the relevant Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares allocated to it and will be required to bear any stamp duty, stamp duty reserve tax or other taxes or duties (together with any interest, fines or penalties) imposed in any jurisdiction which may arise upon the sale of such Placee's Placing Shares;

Issue through CREST

39. understands that the Placing Shares are expected to be issued to it through CREST;

Allocation

40. its allocation (if any) of Placing Shares will represent a maximum number of Placing Shares which it will be entitled, and required, to subscribe for, and that the Joint Bookrunners or the Company may call upon it to subscribe for a lower number of Placing Shares (if any), but in no event in aggregate more than the aforementioned maximum;

No recommendation

41. none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor any of their respective affiliates, nor any person acting on behalf of them, is making any recommendations to it, advising it regarding the suitability of any transactions it may enter into in connection with the Placing;

Inside information

42. if it has received any inside information about the Company in advance of the Placing, it has not:

(a) used that inside information to acquire or dispose of securities of the Company or financial instruments related thereto or cancel or amend an order concerning the Company's securities or any such financial instruments;

(b) used that inside information to encourage, require, recommend or induce another person to deal in the securities of the Company or financial instruments related thereto or to cancel or amend an order concerning the Company's securities or such financial instruments; or

(c) disclosed such information to any person, prior to the information being made publicly available;

Rights and remedies

43. the rights and remedies of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners under the terms and conditions in this Appendix are in addition to any rights and remedies which would otherwise be available to each of them and the exercise or partial exercise of one will not prevent the exercise of others; and

Governing law and jurisdiction

44. these terms and conditions of the Placing and any agreements entered into by it pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing, and all non-contractual or other obligations arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and it submits (on behalf of itself and on behalf of any person on whose behalf it is acting) to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts as regards any claim, dispute or matter arising out of any such contract (including any dispute regarding the existence, validity or termination of such contract or relating to any non-contractual or other obligation arising out of or in connection with such contract), except that enforcement proceedings in respect of the obligation to make payment for the Placing Shares (together with any interest chargeable thereon) may be taken by either the Company or the Joint Bookrunners in any jurisdiction in which the relevant Placee is incorporated or in which any of its securities have a quotation on a recognised stock exchange.

The foregoing representations, warranties, confirmations, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings are given for the benefit of the Company as well as each of the Joint Bookrunners and are irrevocable. The Joint Bookrunners, the Company and their respective affiliates and others will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations, warranties, confirmations, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings. Each prospective Placee, and any person acting on behalf of such Placee, irrevocably authorises the Company and the Joint Bookrunners to produce this Announcement, pursuant to, in connection with, or as may be required by any applicable law or regulation, administrative or legal proceeding or official inquiry with respect to the matters set forth herein.

Indemnity

By participating in the Placing, each Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) agrees to indemnify on an after tax basis and hold the Company, the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates harmless from any and all costs, claims, liabilities and expenses (including legal fees and expenses) arising out of or in connection with any breach of the representations, warranties, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings in this Appendix and further agrees that the provisions of this Appendix shall survive after completion of the Placing.

Taxation

The agreement to allot and issue Placing Shares to Placees (and/or to persons for whom such Placee is contracting as agent) free of stamp duty and stamp duty reserve tax relates only to their allotment and issue to Placees, or such persons as they nominate as their agents, direct from the Company for the Placing Shares in question. Such agreement also assumes that the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer the Placing Shares into a clearance service. If there are any such arrangements, or the settlement relates to any other dealing in the Placing Shares, stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties may be payable, for which neither the Company nor the Joint Bookrunners will be responsible and the Placees shall indemnify the Company and the Joint Bookrunners on an after-tax basis for any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties (together with interest, fines and penalties) in any jurisdiction paid by the Company or the Joint Bookrunners in respect of any such arrangements or dealings. If this is the case, each Placee should seek its own advice and notify the Joint Bookrunners accordingly. Placees are advised to consult with their own advisers regarding the tax aspects of the subscription for Placing Shares.

The Company and the Joint Bookrunners are not liable to bear any taxes that arise on a sale of Placing Shares subsequent to their acquisition by Placees, including any taxes arising otherwise than under the laws of the United Kingdom. Each prospective Placee should, therefore, take its own advice as to whether any such tax liability arises and notify the Joint Bookrunners and the Company accordingly. Furthermore, each prospective Placee agrees to indemnify on an after-tax basis and hold each of the Joint Bookrunners and/or the Company and their respective affiliates harmless from any and all interest, fines or penalties in relation to stamp duty, stamp duty reserve tax and all other similar duties or taxes in any jurisdiction to the extent that such interest, fines or penalties arise from the unreasonable default or delay of that Placee or its agent.

In addition, Placees should note that they will be liable for any stamp duty and all other stamp, issue, securities, transfer, registration, documentary or other duties or taxes (including any interest, fines or penalties relating thereto) payable, whether inside or outside the UK, by them or any other person on the subscription, acquisition, transfer or sale by them of any Placing Shares or the agreement by them to subscribe for, acquire, transfer or sell any Placing Shares.

ENDS