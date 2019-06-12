sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 12.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

12.06.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Received authorization of Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) received authorization from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania:

  1. to transfer (invest) the activity of the liquefied natural gas terminal in Klaipeda as a property complex to the Company's 100% controlled subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas, legal entity code 304977459, (hereinafter - the Subsidiary) by increasing the authorized capital of the Subsidiary;
  2. as a parent Company, to provide a corporate guarantee to UAB Hoegh LNG Klaipeda and HÖEGH LNG LTD for the performance of liabilities of the Subsidiary under the time charter party (lease agreement), dated 2 March 2012.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


