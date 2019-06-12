Vaisala Group: Vaisala updates its strategy and long-term financial targets

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

June 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala updates its strategy and long-term financial targets

Vaisala's Board of Directors has approved strategy for 2019-2023 and updated long-term financial targets. Fundamentals of profitable growth are reliable products and solutions that are based on leading technologies, perform with superb quality, create value for our customers and optimize total cost of ownership.

Industrial Measurements Business Area drives profitable growth through product leadership strategy in gas and liquid measurement technologies. In addition to Business Area's flagship markets; high-end humidity and high-end carbon dioxide, growth is sought from liquid measurements, continuous monitoring systems and power industry applications. Target is to exceed Vaisala's average growth. Objective is to win by most reliable measurements, best customer experience, fast delivery as well as excellent sales and service capabilities.

Weather and Environment Business Area's strategic intent is to remain undisputable global leader for weather observations. Business Area's strategy has four pillars: offer industry-leading products for weather observations, strive for excellence in large system project deliveries, exploit digital transformation and develop digital solutions for selected weather critical operations, and expand into environmental measurements with urban air quality as spearhead. Objective is to win by focusing R&D in instrument and weather radar offering renewal, driving growth of wind lidar business, and developing innovative digital solutions targeted to intelligent transportation market.

Vaisala Operations manufactures products for both business areas and develops operational excellence in high mix low volume supply chain through Vaisala Production System. Strategic programs are productivity improvement, early involvement to product creation, as well as scouting and deploying latest smart factory technologies.

Based on these strategic objectives Vaisala expects net sales growth during the strategy period. Growth will require new capabilities and resources in R&D, sales and marketing. In addition, amortization and depreciation expenses will increase following acquisitions and investments.



Vaisala's updated long-term financial targets are profitable growth with an average annual growth exceeding 5% and operating profit margin (EBIT) exceeding 12%.

Earlier Vaisala's objective was profitable growth with an average annual growth of 5%, and to achieve 15% operating profit margin (EBIT). In selected growth businesses, such as digital solutions, life science and power transmission, the target was to exceed 10% annual growth.

Vaisala does not consider the long-term financial targets as market guidance for any given year.

More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup