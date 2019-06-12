SINGAPORE, June 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore Exchange-listed Singapore eDevelopment Limited (Stock Code 40V) ("SeD") wishes to announce today that its U.S. biomedical subsidiary, Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife"), has independently tested a new mosquito repellent formula which performs well against mosquitos for six (6) to eight (8) hours.In 2017, SeD announced a collaboration between Global BioLife and U.S. based Chemia Corporation ("Chemia") to develop a suite of fragrances referred to as 3F (Functional Fragrance Formulation). Previous testing of the 3F Mosquito Fragrance ("3F Mosquito"), which is made up of specialised oils sourced from botanicals that mosquitoes avoid, was promising and the new mosquito repellent formula has such specialised oils as its active ingredient in varying concentrations ranging between 0.25% and 5%.Global BioLife contracted U.S. based Snell Scientifics, LLC ("Snell") in Meansville, Georgia to conduct a study on the new mosquito repellent formula and the results of the study showed that it repelled between 82% to 95% of mosquitos for six (6) hours after application."Utilising fragrances to repel mosquitos with this level of efficacy is a game changer for the consumer products industry," said Mr. Thomas A. Meyer, Chemia's Vice-President of Innovation and Sustainability.Globally, an estimated 3.4 billion people in 92 countries are at risk of being infected with Zika, Dengue, West Nile Virus, Malaria and other mosquito transmitted diseases. Mosquito repellent products are key in the fight against mosquito transmitted diseases such as Zika, Dengue, West Nile Virus and Malaria. A product is more likely to be used by consumers if it is easy to apply, is considered safe, and does not have unpleasant attributes such as a strong chemical odour.The market for safe mosquito repellents is expanding, and consumers have expressed a demand for effective mosquito repellent products with appealing scents. The most recently tested product has a fragrance that is modelled on the fresh scent of the Ghost Orchid, a rare flower known for its distinctive and pleasant aroma found in the Everglades of Florida."3F Mosquito works differently from traditional insect repellents. It's effective even at very low concentrations due to its multi-aspect receptor inhibition," said Mr. Daryl Thompson, Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives."Global BioLife is extremely proud of these test results," said SeD's Executive Chairman Mr. Chan Heng Fai. "3F is an innovative product that works in an entirely different manner from any other product on the market today. 3F is a true success for people everywhere and will help reduce the number of mosquito transmitted diseases on a global scale."Global BioLife is currently in discussions with interested global companies for potential licensing and deployment of this new mosquito repellent formula.Shareholders and potential investors of SeD are advised to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of SeD. In particular, shareholders and potential investors of SeD should note that there is no certainty or assurance that 3F Mosquito and/or the new mosquito repellent formula will be licensed or close to monetisation. Shareholders and potential investors of SeD are advised to read this Media Release and any further announcements made by SeD carefully. Shareholders and potential investors of SeD should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.About Singapore eDevelopment LimitedIncorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities. For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg or email contact@sed.com.sg.About Global BioLife Inc.Global BioLife Inc. ("GBLI") is a 70%-held direct subsidiary of Global BioMedical Inc., which is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Singapore BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange. The remaining shareholding of Global BioLife Inc. is held by Global Research and Discovery Group Scientific LLC ("GRDGS") at 20% and Australian Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited ("Holista") at 10%.With an aging population and a growing focus in healthcare issues, biomedical science has become increasingly vital. GBLI strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDGS and Holista, GBLI pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of neurological, oncology and immuno-related diseases. GBLI is also collaborating with its partners to develop second generation mosquito defense technologies, which are DEET alternatives, to protect against mosquito transmitted diseases such as Zika, Dengue, West Nile Virus and Malaria. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalbiolife.com.About GRDG Sciences, LLC.GRDG Sciences, LLC is an advanced research team formed in Florida by natural products discovery drug research scientist, Daryl Thompson. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalrdg.com.This Media Release have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. This Media Release have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Media Release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Media Release.