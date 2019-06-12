Staffs Paris Office to Serve Increased Demand for Company's Award-Winning Multi-Asset Trading Technology

FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), the global cross-asset execution and order management system, announced today it has expanded staff levels at its office in Paris to address increased demand in both sales and service for the company's growing prospect and client base in France.

Manuela Bauer, Sales Director Europe, commented: "FlexTrade has had an incredible reception in France, and our fast-growing client base in Paris communicated a wish for local support. The Paris office will enable us to strengthen our partnership with French asset managers and cater to their evolving technology needs, which has expanded beyond equities into other asset classes, such as FX and fixed income."

In concert with the office expansion, FlexTrade has appointed Rushani Caiola as Fixed Income Account Manager to serve the company's growing number of fixed income clients. Caiola comes to FlexTrade from Tradeweb, where she served for nearly four years as Vice President of Buy-Side Electronic Trading Sales handling the French market.

In addition, FlexTrade has hired three new technical analysts all fluent in French within the company's implementation and client services support teams for fixed income and FX.

Continued Bauer: "Adding the recently recruited technical analysts with backgrounds across asset classes in equity, fixed income and FX was very important for us since most asset managers are no longer in an 'equity-centric' mindset."

FlexTrade's market-leading broker-neutral EMS, FlexTRADER, supports electronic and algorithmic trading across all asset classes and offers access to hundreds of liquidity providers, venues and brokers globally.

For more information, please contact our sales team: sales_eu@flextrade.com

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the industry pioneer and global leader in broker-neutral execution management and order management trading systems for foreign exchange, equities, options, futures and fixed income. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has an institutional client base spanning 45 countries and includes many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005121/en/

Contacts:

Valerie de Jong

Marketing Manager EMEA

+44 (0) 203 893 7930

valerie.dejong@flextrade.com