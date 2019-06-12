PowerObjects Takes Home Multiple 2019 Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company earned recognition in Customer Service and Financial Services.

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects yesterday announced it has been named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning a global Partner of the Year award from Microsoft is a true honour," says Jim Sheehan, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. "Winning two in a single year is a testament to the incredible effort our employees put forth every single day across all channels, verticals, horizontals and workloads. We view ourselves as the very best in the industry, and these awards help to confirm that."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PowerObjects was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in both Financial Services and Dynamics 365 for Customer Service.

"It's an honour to recognise finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honoured to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg