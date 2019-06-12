Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures largest order to date in Ukraine with the country's first V150-4.2 MW turbines

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 12 June 2019





Long-term customer Vindkraft has placed an order with Vestas for the 164 MW wind project Myrnenska, located in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of 39 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

"With this order we continue to build on our valued cooperation with Vindkraft as well as on our position as a market leader in Ukraine", states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. "By deploying our V150-4.2 MW we ensure the lowest cost of energy, creating maximum value for our customer's business case".

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Vestas in Ukraine. We first partnered with Vestas in 2011 and for our new wind power plant Myrnenska, we once again choose Vestas because of their leadership in wind energy and our belief that they have the necessary technology, experience and reliability to develop a relatively young market like Ukraine. We are determined to develop a project portfolio of wind power plants in Kherson to contribute to the overall growth of renewable and green energy production in Ukraine", says Carl Sturen, General Manager of Vindkraft.

Turbine delivery is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2019.

