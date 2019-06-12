HODL RALLY Announces Updated, Networking-Centric Itinerary for 8-Day, Crypto-Inspired European Supercar Rally

LONDON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HODL RALLY, the world's first cryptocurrency-inspired supercar rally, today announces an updated itinerary for this exciting eight-day event, which will rev its way across Europe June 30-July 7 to educate, inspire and raise awareness of the importance of blockchain technologies.



To make the lineup of events even more unique and networking-focused for the upcoming eight-day rally, organizers have elected to transcend the typical conference format characterized by combining well-known speakers and a tradeshow floor. Day 6 at the W Hotel will now feature a unique networking format that better matches the HODL RALLY's overall spirit as opposed to following the model of most other crypto gatherings.

The Public is Invited to Attend the Kick-Off in London on the 30th at the High Wycombe Country Club

"The aim of HODL RALLY is to promote blockchain technologies in a fun and exciting environment, fusing the natural synergy between supercars and cryptocurrencies," said HODL RALLY founder and CEO Virtue Nightingale. "This event is like nothing the blockchain world has ever seen before, so we decided every component of the rally should be as unique as the concept behind it and as transformative as the technology it promotes. For that reason, we have chosen to revise the HODL RALLY itinerary of events, and in place of the previously scheduled Barcelona Blockchain Summit we will instead host high-end blockchain networking events on July 5 at the W Hotel as part of our HODL RALLY lineup in Barcelona."

Covering 1,800 miles, eight cities and five countries, the HODL RALLY will showcase 100 participating cars, and accompanying events will include six parties, four club takeovers, a fashion show, a poker tournament and a charity gala as the rally blazes its way through Europe.

The updated HODL RALLY itinerary is as follows:

June 29 - LONDON MADDOX TAKEOVER

June 30 - DAY 1 OF HODL RALLY - LONDON TO PARIS - PARIS CLUB TAKEOVER

July 1 - DAY 2 OF HODL RALLY - PARIS TO GENEVA - CRYPTO COMMUNITY MEETUP

July 2 - DAY 3 OF HODL RALLY - GENEVA TO MONACO - NIKKI BEACH TAKEOVER AND POKER NIGHT

July 3 - DAY 4 OF HODL RALLY - MONACO TO BARCELONA - SOUTH OF FRANCE COASTAL RUN

July 4 - DAY 5 OF HODL RALLY - 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS AT W HOTEL

July 5 - DAY 6 OF HODL RALLY - BARCELONA BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKING EVENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY WCC EVOLV

July 6 - DAY 7 OF HODL RALLY - BARCELONA TO VALENCIA - CITY TOUR AND BULLFIGHTING

July 7 - DAY 8 OF HODL RALLY - OFFICIAL CLOSING PARTY & FASHION SHOW AT OCEAN BEACH CLUB

July 8 - DAY-AFTER EVENTS - HODL RALLY TAKEOVER OF KM5 IBIZA

To view full details planned for each day, visit https://hodlrally.com/

"This incredible, unforgettable rally will be the first event of its kind and a not-to-be-missed experience," said Nightingale. "We believe the entire world will sit up and take notice as we carry the cause of blockchain technologies across Europe in this unique and exciting way."

About HODL RALLY



HODL RALLY is the world's first blockchain inspired supercar rally experience. The eight-day event combines blockchain conferences with parties, dinners, fashion shows, yacht parties, club takeovers and lots of supercars. Driving across Europe, the tour will hit eight cities in eight days and will wrap up with a VIP superyacht party in Ibiza. For more details, visit https://HODLRALLY.com/ .