Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12-Jun-2019 / 09:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 June 2019 Urban Exposure plc (the "Company") Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Urban Exposure Plc (AIM: UEX), a leading UK residential development financier and asset manager, announces the following dealings by a PDMR. The Company has been informed that Randeesh Sandhu has recently entered into a derivative transaction in respect of part of his shareholding in the Company. Pursuant to this transaction, Mr. Sandhu retains full economic exposure to 1,000,000 shares with legal title to those shares transferred to a custodian. As a result of this transaction, Mr. Sandhu remains interested in total of 3,307,783 ordinary shares, representing 2.09 per cent of the Company's issued share capital of which Mr. Sandhu is directly interested in 2,307,783 ordinary shares and is interested in 1,000,000 ordinary shares through the derivative transaction. The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Randeesh Sandhu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Urban Exposure plc b) LEI 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of one penny each Identification code GB00BFNSQ303 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 69.75 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/a (single transaction) - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 31 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Randeesh Sandhu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Urban Exposure plc b) LEI 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of one penny each Identification code GB00BFNSQ303 b) Nature of the transaction Entry into a Financial Instrument Contract c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 69.75 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/a (single transaction) - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 31 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Tel: Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 9933 EQS News ID: 823233 End of Announcement EQS News Service

