DFDS A/S: DFDS: UPDATE ON DFDS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY, 18 JUNE 2019 IN COPENHAGEN

As previously announced, DFDS' executive management will host a capital markets day for institutional investors and analysts on 18 June 2019 from 10.30am to 4.00pm, CET.

A company announcement concerning future strategic ambitions is expected to be released at around 8.00am CET on 18 June 2019 ahead of the start of the capital markets day.

Presentations on 18 June will include:

Future strategic ambitions

Update on business plan for Mediterranean

Ferry and port terminal supply side trends

New technology trends

Presentation slides will be available here (https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/capital-markets-day) from the start of the meeting.

In addition, a video of CEO Torben Carlsen's keynote presentation starting 10.30am will shortly after completion be available here (https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/capital-markets-day).

Venue: On board Pearl Seaways, Dampfærgevej 30, 2100 Copenhagen Ø.

To attend, please register here (https://dfds.easysignup.com/5/).

Kindly register before 14 June 2019.

For any further information please contact Søren Brøndholt Nielsen on phone +45 33 42 33 59.

We look forward to seeing you in Copenhagen.

