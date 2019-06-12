Flying in the face of claims the rise of China's clean energy sector undermines the security of developed nations and harms the profitability of their businesses, a research paper argues such a view is outdated and ill-advised. It presents four opportunities for Western players to tap 'Green China Inc'.The breakneck expansion of China's green energy sector has been observed with a blend of admiration and fear in some capitals, in some cases resulting in protectionist measures which have disrupted supply chains and backfired on domestic businesses and consumers. A research paper from the Brookings ...

