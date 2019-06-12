sprite-preloader
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 12

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

12 June 2019

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that Alan Osborne is now beneficially interested in 1,740,985 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the Company, equal to approximately 5.05 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2019 PR Newswire