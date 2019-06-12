Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June to 07 June 2019.
|Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|03/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|75,2751
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|04/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|78,3082
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|05/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|78,0352
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|06/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|76,2157
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|07/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|76,2393
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15 000
|76,8147
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
