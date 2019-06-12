Event to Feature One-on-One Meetings Between Institutional Investors and Senior Company Management from Select Companies in the Cleantech Industrials, Technology, Consumer, Health Wellness and other Growth Sectors.

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its ROTH London Conference June 17-19, 2019 at the InterContinental London Park Lane, U.K.

ROTH's two day event will give investors extensive interaction through one-on-one/small group meetings with management teams from over 50 small/mid-cap companies in the cleantech industrials, technology, consumer, and health wellness sectors. The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. ROTH's Senior Research Analysts in the respective sectors will be available to answer questions and make introductions. Additionally, the conference will feature a timely sector panel session on Cannabinoids: Global Legalization and Trends, which will feature the following public companies, Columbia Care (CCHW.NLB), Greenlane (GNLN), Green Thumb Ind. (CNSX:GTII), KushCo (OTC:KSHB), and Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). On Wednesday, June 19 during lunch, there will be a Renewables Sector Keynote given by David W. Crane, former CEO of NRG Energy.

The goal of this event is to enable investors to gain direct insight into the key value drivers for this group of innovative companies by interacting with senior management and to build a stronger understanding of some of the most impactful trends coming in 2020.

The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com

Agenda

Monday June 17, 2019

6:00pm Networking Dinner

Tuesday June 18, 2019

8:00am 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00am 5:00pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings

12:00pm - 1:30pm Cannabis Sector Panel Lunch

6:00pm Cocktail & Dinner Reception

Wednesday June 19, 2019

8:00am 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00am 5:00pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings

12:00pm - 1:30pm Renewables Sector Keynote Lunch

Venue:

InterContinental London Park Lane

One Hamilton Place Park Lane

London, W1J 7QY

Tel: +44 20-7409-3131

Participating Companies:

The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:

Adesto Technologies Corporation IOTS AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS Akoustis Technologies, Inc. AKTS Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL Ameresco, Inc. AMRC American Superconductor Corp. AMSC AquaVenture WAAS Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU Asure Software, Inc. ASUR Blue Bird Corp. BLBD Canadian Solar, Inc. CSIQ Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH CEVA, Inc. CEVA Columbia Care CCHW.NLB Cree, Inc. CREE Cryoport, Inc. CYRX Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ Darling Ingredients, Inc. DAR DMC Global BOOM eGain Corporation EGAN Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO Energous Corporation WATT Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH Etsy, Inc. ETSY Franklin Covey Co. FC Green Thumb Industries, Inc. CNSX:GTII Greenlane Holdings Inc. GNLN Hannon Armstrong Sustainable HASI InterDigital, Inc. IDCC JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS KushCo Holdings, Inc. OTC:KSHB Loop Industries LOOP Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR Marchex, Inc. MCHX Mistras Group, Inc. MG Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK Nordic Semiconductor ASA OSL:NOD OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA Rambus, Inc. RMBS Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI ShotSpotter, Inc. SSTI SMA Solar Technology AG XETR:S92 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG SunPower Corporation SPWR Sunrun Inc. RUN Telit Communications PLC AIM:TCM TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC Veritone, Inc. VERI Village Farms International Inc. VFF Vivint Solar Inc. VSLR Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN Xebec Adsorption, Inc. TSXV:XBC

Event Sponsors:

Business Wire, K L Gates, and The Blueshirt Group

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains regional offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

