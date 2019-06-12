Event to Feature One-on-One Meetings Between Institutional Investors and Senior Company Management from Select Companies in the Cleantech Industrials, Technology, Consumer, Health Wellness and other Growth Sectors.
ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its ROTH London Conference June 17-19, 2019 at the InterContinental London Park Lane, U.K.
ROTH's two day event will give investors extensive interaction through one-on-one/small group meetings with management teams from over 50 small/mid-cap companies in the cleantech industrials, technology, consumer, and health wellness sectors. The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. ROTH's Senior Research Analysts in the respective sectors will be available to answer questions and make introductions. Additionally, the conference will feature a timely sector panel session on Cannabinoids: Global Legalization and Trends, which will feature the following public companies, Columbia Care (CCHW.NLB), Greenlane (GNLN), Green Thumb Ind. (CNSX:GTII), KushCo (OTC:KSHB), and Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). On Wednesday, June 19 during lunch, there will be a Renewables Sector Keynote given by David W. Crane, former CEO of NRG Energy.
The goal of this event is to enable investors to gain direct insight into the key value drivers for this group of innovative companies by interacting with senior management and to build a stronger understanding of some of the most impactful trends coming in 2020.
The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com
Agenda
Monday June 17, 2019
6:00pm Networking Dinner
Tuesday June 18, 2019
8:00am 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00am 5:00pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pm Cannabis Sector Panel Lunch
6:00pm Cocktail & Dinner Reception
Wednesday June 19, 2019
8:00am 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00am 5:00pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pm Renewables Sector Keynote Lunch
Venue:
InterContinental London Park Lane
One Hamilton Place Park Lane
London, W1J 7QY
Tel: +44 20-7409-3131
Participating Companies:
The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:
|Adesto Technologies Corporation
|IOTS
|AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
|AGFS
|Akoustis Technologies, Inc.
|AKTS
|Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
|AMOT
|Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
|AOSL
|Ameresco, Inc.
|AMRC
|American Superconductor Corp.
|AMSC
|AquaVenture
|WAAS
|Aspen Group, Inc.
|ASPU
|Asure Software, Inc.
|ASUR
|Blue Bird Corp.
|BLBD
|Canadian Solar, Inc.
|CSIQ
|Celsius Holdings Inc.
|CELH
|CEVA, Inc.
|CEVA
|Columbia Care
|CCHW.NLB
|Cree, Inc.
|CREE
|Cryoport, Inc.
|CYRX
|Daqo New Energy Corp.
|DQ
|Darling Ingredients, Inc.
|DAR
|DMC Global
|BOOM
|eGain Corporation
|EGAN
|Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
|SOLO
|Energous Corporation
|WATT
|Enphase Energy, Inc.
|ENPH
|Etsy, Inc.
|ETSY
|Franklin Covey Co.
|FC
|Green Thumb Industries, Inc.
|CNSX:GTII
|Greenlane Holdings Inc.
|GNLN
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable
|HASI
|InterDigital, Inc.
|IDCC
|JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
|JKS
|KushCo Holdings, Inc.
|OTC:KSHB
|Loop Industries
|LOOP
|Luxfer Holdings PLC
|LXFR
|Marchex, Inc.
|MCHX
|Mistras Group, Inc.
|MG
|Mitek Systems, Inc.
|MITK
|Nordic Semiconductor ASA
|OSL:NOD
|OptimizeRx Corporation
|OPRX
|Ormat Technologies, Inc.
|ORA
|Rambus, Inc.
|RMBS
|Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
|REGI
|ShotSpotter, Inc.
|SSTI
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|XETR:S92
|SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
|SEDG
|SunPower Corporation
|SPWR
|Sunrun Inc.
|RUN
|Telit Communications PLC
|AIM:TCM
|TPI Composites, Inc.
|TPIC
|Veritone, Inc.
|VERI
|Village Farms International Inc.
|VFF
|Vivint Solar Inc.
|VSLR
|Willdan Group, Inc.
|WLDN
|Xebec Adsorption, Inc.
|TSXV:XBC
Event Sponsors:
Business Wire, K L Gates, and The Blueshirt Group
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains regional offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
