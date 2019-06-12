ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

Three oral presentations and one poster presentation
Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based antibody drug conjugates demonstrate potential for the treatment of relapsed or refractory lymphomas as single agents and in combination therapies
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that data on ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) have been selected for four presentations at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (15-ICML), which is being held June 18-22, 2019, in Lugano, Switzerland.
Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, said, "We are pleased to be presenting compelling data at 15-ICML from our 183-patient Phase I clinical trial of ADCT-402 in relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma (including 139 patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma), as well as our 128-patient Phase I clinical trial of ADCT-301 in relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (including 77 patients with Hodgkin lymphoma). Based on these data, ADCT-402 is now in an ongoing pivotal Phase II trial and we plan to commence a pivotal Phase II trial of ADCT-301 later this summer. In addition, new preclinical studies highlight the potential of these novel ADCs for the treatment of lymphomas as both single agents and in combination with other targeted drugs. The data reinforce our position as a leader in the development of next generation PBD-based ADCs and the strength of our hematology franchise, which now also includes ADCT-602 in a Phase I clinical trial for acute lymphoblastic leukemia."
Oral Presentations
Title: Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of Loncastuximab Tesirine (ADCT-402) by Demographic and Clinical Characteristics in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Abstract Number: 054
Session: Session 4 - Treatment with Novel Antibodies
Date/Time: Thursday, June 20, 16:25 CEST
Location: Room A, Cinema Corso Auditorium and Aula Magna
Presenter: John Radford MD, FRCP, Department of Medical Oncology, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK
Title: Analysis of Clinical Determinants Driving Safety and Efficacy of Camidanlumab Tesirine (ADCT-301, Cami) in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)
Abstract Number: 055
Session: Session 4 - Treatment with Novel Antibodies
Date/Time: Thursday, June 20, 16:40 CEST
Location: Room A, Cinema Corso Auditorium and Aula Magna
Presenter: Graham Collins, MB, BS, DPhil, Department of Clinical Haematology, Oxford University Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK
Title: The Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Loncastuximab Tesirine (ADCT-402) Targeting CD19 Shows Strong In Vitro Anti-Lymphoma Activity Both as Single Agents and In Combination
Abstract Number: 084
Session: Focus On Non-Clinical New Drugs
Date/Time: Thursday, June 20, 17:55 CEST
Location: Auditorium (USI Universitá)
Presenter: Chiara Tarantelli, PhD, Università della Svizzera italiana, Institute of Oncology Research
Poster Presentation
Title: The Anti-CD25 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Camidanlumab Tesirine (ADCT-301) Presents a
Strong Preclinical Activity Both as Single Agent and In Combination in Lymphoma Cell Lines
Poster Number: 270
Session: Poster Session
Date/Time: Wednesday, June 19, 12:00-17:00 CEST; Thursday, June 20, 9:00-17:00 CEST; Friday, June 21, 9:00-18:30 CEST
Location: Marquee
Presenter: Filippo Spriano, PhD, Institute of Oncology Research
About ADCT-402
About ADCT-301
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates.
