BioInvent Publishes First Clinical Data From BI-1206 Phase l/lla Trials

LUND, Sweden, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (BINV) today announces the publication of the first data from two parallel Phase l/lla clinical trials of its lead product candidate BI-1206 as single agent and/or in combination with rituximab, currently being conducting in the UK and the US/EU respectively.

In the UK trial, 10 patients have received single agent therapy with up to 100 mg BI-1206 once weekly for a period of 4 weeks. In the US/EU study, five patients have received up to 100 mg BI-1206 in combination with rituximab. The data are published in the Abstract Book from the 15-ICML International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma, available online as of today (https://doi.org/10.1002/hon.206_2631).

Receptor occupancy is dose proportionate and anticipated to yield high levels of receptor blockade at clinically relevant doses of BI-1206. While target-mediated drug disposition has not yet been overcome, as the optimal dose has still not been reached, pharmacodynamic analysis at the current doses showed depletion of peripheral B cells, including circulating mantle cell lymphoma cells during the first week of induction therapy.

"These are exciting results that further support the development of BI-1206 as a potential first-in-class therapeutic with a unique mechanism of action. Circumventing rituximab internalization by Fc?RIIB blocking means it will potentially enhance rituximab's efficacy," says BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program BI-1206, is currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

