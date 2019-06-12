Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its footprint into the Canadian market, successfully building out a prototype Pioneer Green health and wellness store in Toronto. The storefront will officially be opened once regulations are met and will serve as a retail location and showroom for prospective franchisees/licensees. All of the Canadian Pioneer Green branded stores will have the same elegant look and feel consistent with look of its licensed stores in the United States.

"Oxford has been quietly laying the foundation in anticipation of the Canadian CBD market opening up. Over the past six months we have had numerous groups show interest in opening distribution channels for our health and wellness products as well as our pet product lines in anticipation of launching our CBD business in Canada." says Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. "This represents an opportunity to expand the Pioneer Green brand into Canada and to be an early entrant into the Canadian CBD space. It follows our continuing effort to expand the Pioneer Green brand across the US. Pioneer Green currently sells a portfolio of more than 70 products throughout the United States, adhering to strict CBD regulations. "

Contacts:

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Michael Donaghy 1-727-304-8003

Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45527