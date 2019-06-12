Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss updated data from an ongoing Phase 2 study of its lead candidate, tazemetostat, as a monotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The data, which will be from a recent June 2019 data cutoff date, will be reported in an oral presentation by Franck Morschhauser, M.D., Ph.D., Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire and study investigator, at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) in Lugano, Switzerland.

The details of the presentation and the company's conference call are listed below:

ICML Oral Presentation

Title: Interim update from a Phase 2 multicenter study of tazemetostat, an EZH2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma

Presenter: Franck Morschhauser, M.D., Ph.D., Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire de Lille, France

Abstract No.: 105

Date: Friday, June 21, 2019; 2:45 3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Room A

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315 (international) and refer to conference ID 7765222. A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.epizyme.com. The webcast will be archived on the website for 60 days.

