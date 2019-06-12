Highly engineered solutions that connect, control and innovate to move flight forward.

ITT Inc.'s (NYSE: ITT) Cannon brand will highlight its innovative solutions for high-speed data and connectivity at the International Paris Air Show, June 17-23, 2019, in Hall 3, Booth A98 at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

From seatback entertainment to connected cabin systems, ITT Cannon's diverse offering of high-speed interconnects meets the aerospace industry's ongoing demand for fast, secure and reliable data transmission in harsh environments. Cannon's flagship products, together with its latest technologies, support customer avionic, cabin system and In-flight Entertainment/Connectivity (IFEC) requirements to improve the passenger experience.

"As aerospace platforms continue to evolve and transform digitally, the increasing need for reliable high-speed data technology and cost-saving solutions are driving our investment in new, high performance interconnects for the commercial aviation market," said Anh Phan, ITT Cannon's vice president of sales and marketing. "We're meeting this demand with offerings like Cannon's OctoGig 10Gb Ethernet Solution and ARINC 801-Compatible Fiber Optic Series, which transfers high-speed data, video and signal in a wide range of modern aircraft applications."

Cannon's team of product experts and account representatives will be on site all week to discuss how the company's latest high-speed data connectors and cabling solutions can support customer and visitor needs. These include:

Fiber Optic Solutions ITT Cannon's ARINC 801-Compatible Fiber Optic Series offers an end-to-end solution featuring Connectors, Termini and Cable Harnesses that are capable of operating at transmission speeds of 10 gigabits/sec (Gb/S) or more. From IFEC to Avionics Platforms, Cannon's ARINC 801-Compatible Fiber Optic Solutions meet the commercial aerospace industry's increasing demand for fast, lightweight and secure data transmission in the harshest environments.

ITT Cannon's ARINC 801-Compatible Fiber Optic Series offers an end-to-end solution featuring Connectors, Termini and Cable Harnesses that are capable of operating at transmission speeds of 10 gigabits/sec (Gb/S) or more. From IFEC to Avionics Platforms, Cannon's ARINC 801-Compatible Fiber Optic Solutions meet the commercial aerospace industry's increasing demand for fast, lightweight and secure data transmission in the harshest environments. Reliable, Cost-Efficient Connectivity - Cannon's OctoGig 10Gb Ethernet Solution is smaller, lightweight and easier to install and offers significant increases in data transfer rates for IFEC, navigation and other commercial aerospace applications. OctoGig's eight-conductor termini provides reduced size and weight, ease of installation and transfer rates to 10 Gbps, generating higher-performance and cost-efficiency. OctoGig can be integrated into a variety of popular connector systems to satisfy a diverse spectrum of applications in Aircraft Navigation IFEC applications.

- Cannon's OctoGig 10Gb Ethernet Solution is smaller, lightweight and easier to install and offers significant increases in data transfer rates for IFEC, navigation and other commercial aerospace applications. OctoGig's eight-conductor termini provides reduced size and weight, ease of installation and transfer rates to 10 Gbps, generating higher-performance and cost-efficiency. OctoGig can be integrated into a variety of popular connector systems to satisfy a diverse spectrum of applications in Aircraft Navigation IFEC applications. Contact Systems for High-Speed Data Multi-Signal Quadrax Contact Systems for High-Speed Data transfer rates up to 2.5 Gb/s are available in a wide range of Cannon's most popular connectors, including BKA ARINC 600 Rack Panel and KJ 38999-Style Circular Connectors. Cannon's Quadrax Contact is designed as a Size 8 contact assembly installed in a clocked Size 8 contact cavity insert and contains four matched impedance signal contacts within a shielded Size 8 body. They are an ideal solution for IFEC and other high-performance applications, with versatile design for a range of connectors and ease of use and termination.

Multi-Signal Quadrax Contact Systems for High-Speed Data transfer rates up to 2.5 Gb/s are available in a wide range of Cannon's most popular connectors, including BKA ARINC 600 Rack Panel and KJ 38999-Style Circular Connectors. Cannon's Quadrax Contact is designed as a Size 8 contact assembly installed in a clocked Size 8 contact cavity insert and contains four matched impedance signal contacts within a shielded Size 8 body. They are an ideal solution for IFEC and other high-performance applications, with versatile design for a range of connectors and ease of use and termination. High Speed, High Density Reliability Designed for exceptional performance in harsh environments, Cannon's BKA ARINC 600 Connectors represent the standard for Avionic Systems developed to support the Air Transportation industry. These highly engineered solutions accommodate high-speed and ultra-high speed data contacts, including Cannon's OctoGig Termini for 10 Gb Ethernet, ARINC 801-Compatible Fiber Optic Termini and Multi-Signal Quadrax Contact Systems for data transfer rates up to 2.5 Gb/s making them ideally suited for Avionics, Cabin Systems and IFEC.

ITT Cannon representatives will be available for meetings at Hall 3, Booth A98, throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.ittcannon.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Conoflow, Enidine, Neo-Dyn and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, energy, automation, transportation and industrial markets.

