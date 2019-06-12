The global animal feed additives market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005436/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global animal feed additives market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global animal feed additives market size is the rising disease outbreaks in livestock. Disease outbreaks affect animal health and lead to the loss of livestock, which poses a major challenge to global meat consumption and production. Some of the livestock and poultry diseases that have had global consequences include foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, avian influenza, and others. As a result, the demand for animal feed additives such as vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes, and probiotics is increasing significantly. The use of food additives prevents disease outbreaks in livestock and improves overall feed absorption and assimilation. Hence, rising disease outbreaks in livestock will increase the sale of animal feed additives during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for natural feed additives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global animal feed additives market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Animal feed additives market: Increasing demand for natural feed additives

Poultry feed generally contains antimicrobial compounds that help to promote growth and control diseases. However, the EU banned feed-grade antibiotic growth promoters due to their cross-resistance and the risk they pose to food safety and public health. As a result, animal feed producers are increasingly focusing on natural feed additives instead of antibiotics. The natural growth enhancers include botanical additives such as suitable blends of herbs or plant extracts, which are used as feed additives. Hence, the animal feed additives market is expected to witness a high demand for natural feed additives during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing demand for natural feed additives, other factors such as the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and new product launches will have a significant impact on the growth of the animal feed additives market worth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Animal feed additives market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global animal feed additives market by livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the animal feed additives market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The animal feed additives market growth in APAC can be attributed to the growing demand for poultry and other meat products. China, India, Japan, and Australia are some of the key global markets for animal feed additives in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005436/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com