BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 12

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Retirement of the Chairman

The Company announces that, after 9 years serving on the Board, the Chairman of the Board, Jonathan Cartwright, has informed the Board that he will not be seeking re-election at the Company's next AGM which is scheduled to be held on 12 March 2020 and that he intends to step down as a Director of the Company at the AGM's conclusion. As part of the Company's succession planning arrangements the search to identify a suitable successor has commenced. Further information will be announced in due course.

Mr K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary


12 June 2019


