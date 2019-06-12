Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2019 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/06/2019) of GBP172.25m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/06/2019) of GBP172.25m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/06/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,172.61p 7,928,344 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,160.16p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 2,000.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.79%) *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 11/06/2019 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 11.69 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.40 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 10.51 4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.46 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.63 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 9.00 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.78 8 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6.50 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.33 10 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.08 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.80 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.51 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.06 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.17 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.99 16 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.83 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.69 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.68 19 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.47 20 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.39 21 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.38 22 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.34 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.20 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.10 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 9936 EQS News ID: 823375 End of Announcement EQS News Service

