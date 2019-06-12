Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) is managed by Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk at OrbiMed, a major global specialist healthcare investor. They remain constructive on the outlook for the sector, citing strong industry fundamentals, including a 'golden era' of innovation, a favourable regulatory environment and undemanding company valuations. There is also the potential for further industry mergers and acquisitions, which should be supportive for the sector's performance. While WWH suffered a tough period of performance in H218, it maintains a very strong long-term record; over the last five and 10 years, it has generated NAV and share price total returns between 14.6% and 19.2% pa and has outperformed its benchmark over these periods in both NAV and share price terms.

