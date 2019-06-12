The combined net proceeds of SEK108m from a rights issue and direct placement completed in Q119 ensure NeuroVive Pharmaceutical's operations will be funded well into 2020. Potential near-term share price catalysts include initial results from the KL1333 Phase Ia/b, a non-dilutive financing solution to enable the start of the NeuroSTAT Phase II clinical trial, the publication of in vivo data for NV354 and the an out-licensing of NV556. Our updated valuation is slightly higher at SEK1.55bn or SEK8.3/share.

