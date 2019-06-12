SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Smart Building Technologies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The spend momentum of the smart building technologies market is primarily accredited to the deepening concerns over a high energy consumption registered by the organization across the globe. These rising concerns are driving buyers holding large office spaces such as hotels, R&D laboratories, warehouses, and educational and healthcare properties to install equipment that can control usage of energy. Integration of smart meters with building LED lighting systems has furnished data that is being leveraged by buyers to improve their energy management at workspaces and curb utility cost by up to 25%. This is expected to contribute to the spend growth rate of the smart building technologies market to a significant extent.

In the US, buyers from the e-commerce industry are facing management complexities owing to the scores of warehouse and distribution spaces that are emerging following the boom in the e-commerce sector. To tackle these growing complexities, buyers are installing connected systems and smart devices that are improving the scalability and efficiency at their warehouses. Instances of energy price hikes are compelling users in North America to install building energy management services (BEMS) to control energy consumption. This will serve as one of the critical growth drivers of the smart building technologies market in the region.

This smart building technologies market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This procurement intelligence report also highlights the current smart building technologies supplier's market trends to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Suppliers should be preferred based on their research and development capabilities in developing and integrating various technologies with various building management systems. This will minimize the chances of malfunctions and defects in products during their lifecycle," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This smart building technologies market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Increasing utility cost will drive category growth

Raw material price volatility and tax changes have a high impact on the prices of procuring in the smart building technologies market

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Threat of new entrants

Category definition

