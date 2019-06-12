High-performance computing veteran with over 25 years of global experience will leverage Panasas ActiveStor Ultra

Boston Limited and Panasas, Inc. are pleased to announce today their partnership, with Boston joining the Panasas Accelerate Channel Partner Program as a key distributor and integrator for the Panasas ActiveStor Ultra product line, providing installation, configuration and support services globally.

Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge, high-performance technology since 1992 using Supermicro building blocks to create server and storage solutions that can be tailored to industry requirements and scaled to multiple sized organizations.

"Boston Limited comes to the table with strong roots in HPC, and a business model well-suited to leverage the strength of Panasas ActiveStor Ultra in our key markets and verticals making this a strategic win-win scenario for both of our companies," said Phil Crocker, senior director of global channel marketing and business development at Panasas. "Boston has expansive lab facilities and experienced technical personnel across the globe, who will provide support and HPC expertise for our mutual value-add resellers in international markets."

ActiveStor Ultra delivers limitless performance scaling and management simplicity for the most demanding HPC (high-performance computing) and AI (artificial intelligence) projects in a scale-out plug-and-play appliance that runs the PanFS portable parallel file system on industry-standard commodity hardware. Designed for extreme performance and scalability, ActiveStor is ideally suited for applications that require the processing of large and complex data sets with high precision. Its tuning-free environment, data reliability and management simplicity have earned ActiveStor Ultra a reputation for the HPC storage system with the lowest total-cost-of-ownership.

"We are excited to be able to provide our customers with the high-quality and cost-effective ActiveStor Ultra HPC storage solution, which we consider a strategic addition to our portfolio," said Manoj Nayee, managing director and founder of Boston Limited. "ActiveStor Ultra's ability to deliver the highest levels of HPC performance in an appliance known for its reliability and management simplicity will provide a huge market advantage to our customers around the world. I am also pleased to announce the testing of ActiveStor Ultra across our Boston Labs facilities so that customers can test and understand the wide feature-set on offer."

The Panasas Accelerate partner program brings together a world-class community of profitable and successful channel partners and enjoys CRN 5* endorsement.

For information on how to become a Panasas partner, visit www.panasas.com/partners.

For more information about Panasas HPC storage solutions, visit www.panasas.com.

Meet Panasas and Boston Limited at ISC High Performance 2019

June 17 19, 2019, Frankfurt, Germany

Panasas booth C-1111

Boston Limited booth G-733

ISC High Performance is Europe's most important conference and networking event for the HPC community, focusing on HPC technological development and its application in scientific fields, as well as its adoption in commercial environments.

About Boston Limited

Boston Limited has been providing cutting edge technology since 1992, using Supermicro building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively.

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support

industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it's building the next Dreamliner,

winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modelling climate change, the world's leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

