CPUcoin Partners with QoinPro to Quickly Expand Their Sharing Economy for CPU/GPU Power

QoinPro's 2 million wallet holders can immediately start earning CPUcoin today

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019)- CPUcoin), developers of the sharing economy for CPU power, today announced a partnership with QoinPro, the innovative multi-wallet provider of AirDrop services and auto-earning technology. The companies have created a broad reaching partnership to accelerate CPUcoin's DService (Decentralized Server Application) platform and conduct an airdrop of approximately $400,000 worth of CPUcoin. In the future, QoinPro's 2 million wallet holders will also be invited to "one-click" purchase CPUcoins with cryptocurrencies they already own, and install CPUcoin's DService platform to become a miner in the cutting-edge service that lets users earn money with their unused CPU/GPU power.

CPUcoin pulls together unused cloud resources and restructures them into a vast, scalable network of highly available compute resources. Initially, QoinPro users will receive airdrop tokens for achieving certain goals to promote the CPUcoin platform. Eventually the goal is to provide new and exciting ways for QoinPro's customers to earn CPUcoin by installing the miner on their machines to provide compute resources for DServices.



In addition, QoinPro's Founder and Managing Director Wouter S. van der Schagthas joined CPUcoin's advisory board. Mr. Van der Schagt brings with him over 20 years of professional, development, architectural and entrepreneurial experience and has been in the blockchain space since early 2011. He's also a Founder and Managing Director of PlannerScape.



"QoinPro has reviewed the CPUcoin project and architecture and believes this to be the perfect match with QoinPro's goals to provide real value to our wallet holders both in terms of unique token offerings, and new ways to earn cryptocurrency," said Wouter van der Schagt, CEO of QoinPro. "After reviewing all the decentralized computing projects and meeting with the team at CPUcoin, we believe this to be the best CPU blockchain project for providing greater earning potential to our existing and future customer base."



"The partnership with QoinPro is a big step forward for CPUcoin as it will help secure a vast network of miners while enabling every current QoinPro user to convert and purchase directly into our anticipated CPUcoin IEO with the click of a button," said Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin. "We look forward to working with the team at QoinPro to provide new ways of accelerating crypto earnings."

To participate in the CPUcoin airdrop please visit QoinPro.



ABOUT CPUcoin



Formerly trading as MediaRich.io, CPUcoinis a cutting edge decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service that offsets cloud infrastructure costs and lets users earn money with their CPU/GPU power. CPUcoin pulls together unused cloud resources and restructures them into a vast, highly scalable, reliable, edge-capable, CDN-compatible, robust network of highly available compute resources.

ABOUT QoinPro



QoinPro is a multi-currency online cryptocurrency wallet that rewards users every day for using the wallet with airdrops and free daily coins. QoinPro makes it easy to keep track of your cryptocurrencies and to learn about new projects. Using your Google, Facebook or Microsoft account, you can create a QoinPro account in seconds. You can quickly deposit and withdraw coins. Most withdrawals are processed automatically within one hour. Through QoinPro it is easy to keep track of your payments and incoming transactions.

Media Contact: CPUcoin@transform.pr