Greenstar Biosciences Corp.: Greenstar Announces Execution of Long Term Cannabis Flower Supply Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Greenstar Biosciences Corp. ("Greenstar" or the "Company") (CSE: GSTR) is pleased to announce that its tenant partner in Washington State, Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation, Inc. ("Cowlitz"), has signed a long-term supply agreement with Pat Dullanty, owner and operator of an 18 acre tier 3 outdoor grow facility located at 26425 S Rupp Rd, Cheney, Washington 99001. Pursuant to this new agreement, Cowlitz will have access to up to 25,000 pounds, dry weight, of high-quality flower annually. The facility has significant room for expansion in both land and available high-quality spring water and gives Cowlitz a strong and stable supply of cannabis flower for years to come. A video of the Dullanty facility is provided below:

Greenstar is the owner of the property leases, brands and intellectual property of Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc., a licensed cannabis producer and processor located in Washington State. Learn more about Greenstar at www.greenstarbiosciences.com.

Cowlitz is a leading producer, marketer and vendor in the Washington State recreational cannabis market. Known for sourcing high-quality cannabis sold at affordable prices to a broad and established consumer base, Cowlitz's portfolio of branded products is available at approximately 20% of cannabis retailers throughout Washington State. Cowlitz brands include; Columbia Valley Private Reserve, Cowlitz Creeper, Cowlitz Gold, High Guys and Dab Dudes and they have seen steady growth in the past five years. Cowlitz exceeded $14M in revenue for the 2018 calendar year and is on pace to exceed that number again in 2019. A critical element of that success is the availability of, and the ability to source and procure quality raw material cannabis flower to feed their growing demand. This agreement helps ensure that Cowlitz will be able to meet that expected demand despite current shortages within the state and expected future supply fluctuations.

