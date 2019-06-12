According to Technavio Research Report Global Infusion Chairs Market by product (manual and powered) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). is witnessed to grow USD 55.17 million, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2023".

Global Infusion Chairs Market: Growing medical tourism

Medical tourism is gaining traction in the market, as a result of which several healthcare service providers are investing heavily in developing infrastructure, including medical equipment such as infusion chairs. Emerging economies, including India, China, and Thailand, are offering high-quality treatment at a lower cost compared with developed nations. This has led to an increase in the number of patients availing healthcare services, which will boost expenditure in the healthcare industry. Medical facilities require the use of infusion chairs for mobility, treatment, and examination of patients, which will lead to considerable growth of the global infusion chairs market during the forecast period.

"Technical advances and customization of infusion chairs as per the needs of the equipment and aesthetic considerations will encourage the adoption of infusion chairs. Rising expenditure towards building healthcare infrastructure and equipment will positively impact the global infusion chairs market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global Infusion Chairs Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global infusion chairs market by product (manual and powered) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The market dominance of Europe can be attributed to the advancement and development of healthcare infrastructure, which requires modern equipment, including infusion chairs.

Global Infusion Chairs Market: Used as primary medical equipment to boost growth

Infusion chairs are increasingly being used as primary medical equipment for examining and treating patients. Growing concerns regarding dental and oral health among the global population has led to an increased demand for dental services. People are visiting dental clinics and seeking treatments, including cleaning, root canal, and dental surgery much more than before. This has surged the demand for dental clinics and dentists across the globe. Thus, with the rise dental clinics, the need for dental and medical equipment, including infusion chairs will also surge, thus leading to market growth.

Few Major Vendors in the Global Infusion Chairs Market are:

Champion Manufacturing Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corp.

JMS Co. Ltd.

Steelcase Inc.

