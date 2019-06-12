SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Background Check Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Buyers from the sports industry are widely leveraging background check services to conduct drug check tests during the enrolment process of the players. Drug check tests are mandated as an integral part of the selection process of every player, which is why these will drive the demand growth of the background check services. Recruitment drives that are regularly being conducted across the IT and manufacturing sectors are increasing the scopes of employee check service providers. They assist buyers from these sectors to check the background of prospective employees based on their educational qualifications, criminal records, and past salary. This will further contribute to the spend momentum of the background check services industry. Download the free sample copy of this background check services procurement market intelligence report.

The healthcare enterprises in the US conduct an employment background check to assess the professional credibility of the physicians and nurses. Prevalence of the DOT regulations mandates drug testing on potential hires in the transportation industry. These factors will propel the overall demand for background check services in the US during the forecast period. The background check services market in North America is highly concentrated with a large number of global service providers that offer an online platform for buyers to conduct background checks. This is boosting the feasibility of these services in the region.

This procurement market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its impact on the overall background check services pricing strategy. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"It is imperative for buyers to ensure that the background check services suppliers maintain consistency during the overall background check process. It will aid buyers in setting certain standards that ensure every employee subjected to the same background check process,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This background check services procurement market intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

The rapid growth of the BFSI sector

The imposition of stringent drug testing regulations on employers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Background check services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers influencing background check services pricing strategy

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

