Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing serviceshas earned Co-Sell Ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. Building on its status as a Microsoft Gold partner, Basware now joins an elite group of global independent software vendors selected by Microsoft for intensive joint sales, support and go-to-market initiatives.

Basware will work directly with Microsoft's global sales force and its Dynamics 365 Finance Operations and Business Central partners to accelerate the adoption of source-to-pay solutions. The company will collaborate with Microsoft sales teams and partners on targeted customer opportunities. Basware apps, including Procurement, Accounts Payable Automation, e-Invoice Sending and Receiving, and CloudScan are available at Microsoft AppSource.

Paul Taylor, SVP Global Sales, Basware, said:

"As a long-term Microsoft Gold Partner, we are happy to extend our relationship with Microsoft to the next level. The partnership creates significant value for our customers, and we look forward to collaborating more with the Microsoft sales team to help organizations get the full benefit of our world-leading S2P solution."

Microsoft initiated Co-Sell Ready status in 2016 to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support for select partners. To be eligible, businesses must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance commitment and pass technology and sales assessments.

About Basware

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

Follow Basware on Twitter: @Basware, join the discussion on the Basware LinkedIn, Basware Facebook and Basware Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005501/en/

Contacts:

Jeanne Bernish

press@basware.com