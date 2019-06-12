SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Media Monitoring Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Criticisms and reviews about any products and services that are posted in different social media platforms are playing critical roles in determining a consumer's purchasing preference. This is compelling that buyers from different sectors leverage media monitoring services to track the reviews about their merchandise and secure their brand image in the process. This trend is expected to drive the spend momentum of the media monitoring services industry during the forecast period. Apart from identifying consumer's opinion on the brand, enterprises are also leveraging media monitoring services to stay updated on the latest trends in the market and the activities of their competitors. These benefits will supplement the spend growth of the media monitoring services market across the globe. Request your free sample copy of this media monitoring services procurement market intelligence report here!

The media and entertainment industry in the US, which is considered as the largest across the globe, generates a wide range of content from various media channels including television programs, motion pictures, commercials, radio broadcasts, streaming content, and audio recordings. Buyers from this industry are leveraging media monitoring tools to gauge the audience's preference with respect to media content. This is propelling the demand growth of the media monitoring services market in the US.

This media monitoring services procurement market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. It provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on media monitoring services cost. Ask for a customized version of this market intelligence report here for free.

"Buyers can achieve cost savings to a considerable extent by partnering with service providers that can bundle services such as press clippings, daily media monitoring, event monitoring, media analysis, media audits, reputational trackers, and crisis monitoring across multiple platforms," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This media monitoring services procurement market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Social media usage growth is a critical factor driving category demand

The intensifying competition among buyers across industries will increase their spend on media monitoring services

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Media monitoring services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers influencing media monitoring services cost

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

