The government is considering financial incentives such as import and export duty waivers to woo battery manufacturers to set up a globally competitive manufacturing base in India.From pv magazine India. Domestic and overseas manufacturers could soon be invited to set up 50 GW of lithium-ion battery production capacity in India with the government set to consider proposals for financial incentives such as subsidies and duty cuts within a week. That would mean a raised ambition from the previously stated 40 GW aim of the government's 'lithium gigafactories' initiative. "Financial incentives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...