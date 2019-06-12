Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the JMP Securities 2019 Life Sciences Conference on June 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's web site

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

