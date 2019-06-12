Dates: Toronto, June 12, and New York, June 13

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report its participation this week in the RedCloud Nuclear Summer Uranium Conferences in Toronto and New York.

The Toronto conference is June 12 at TMX Group, 6th Floor, 100 Adelaide St. West, and the New York Conference will be at the OTC Markets venue, 300 Vesey St. 12th floor, New York.

Please register at events@redcloudks.com and visit www.redcloudks.com





The Company also reports that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.26 per share.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

