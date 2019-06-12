RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Strategic Alliance with Nobul Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Nobul Corporation.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Nobul is the world's only technology-driven real estate marketplace where every agent, from every brokerage can compete for consumer's business.

Nobul introduces transparency, choice, accountability, and simplicity to the real estate industry by enabling consumers to be matched and choose the agent who presents the combination of services, pricing, reputation, and fit that is best-suited to them personally.

Under the terms of the Agreement, signed on April 25th, 2019, Nobul will grant access to their marketplace to agents that are members of the RESAAS platform. Member agents of RESAAS will be notified in real-time about the opportunity to connect and potentially work with consumers using Nobul. RESAAS and Nobul will share revenue from this Agreement.

"The real estate industry is one of the last to adopt and utilize disruptive technology to simplify and optimize the process for all stakeholders," said Nobul CEO, Regan McGee. "By giving RESAAS access to our consumer-centric marketplace, it delivers our consumers more options when choosing the right agent for them, while also allowing RESAAS agents to perform more transactions in the Nobul marketplace."

RESAAS has over 460,000 real estate agents registered on its Platform, of which over 400,000 are based in the United States and Canada. Nobul is already live in Canada, and expanding rapidly into major markets in the United States.

"Agents belong to RESAAS so they are the first to know of new opportunities," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Nobul presents a revolutionary approach to connecting consumers with real estate agents, and together both companies complete the circle of the right way home buyers, sellers and agents should find each other. The Nobul team have demonstrated to us their capabilities and goals; RESAAS is perfectly poised to help them achieve their objectives."

The strategic alliance between the two Canadian companies utilizes a technical integration between the two Platforms, with consumers expressing interest inside the Nobul website, and agents that are members of RESAAS notified in real time via the RESAAS mobile app.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

About Nobul Corporation

Nobul is an open digital real estate marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to the right real estate agent for them. The company's revolutionary platform brings transparency, choice, accountability, and simplicity to the real estate process by enabling consumer's to choose from agents who compete for their business.

