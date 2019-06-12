Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Offers Professional Grade Video Transcoding for Integrators at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, FL and OLD BRIDGE NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) is excited to announce the release of its NXG-XCoder, its dedicated transcoding module and new addition the NeXgen Gateway (NXG) Video Signal Processing Platform. The new NXG-XCoder module serves as both an HD Encoder as well as a Decoder, Transcoder and local video ingest module.

The NXG-XCoder can accept any combination of up to four (4) high-definition (HD) programs from 4 HDMI connectors, or eight (8) IP SPTS via the NXG's IP backplane. This high functioning module can encode the HDMI input sources, or transcode IP sources into either MPEG-2, H.264, VP9, or H.265 codec formats. These encoded or transcoded IP transport streams are then delivered through the NXG's IP backplane to any of the other available NXG modules for trans-crypt, modulation or CDN IPTV based video delivery.

The NXG-XCoder allows the user to customize their channel lineup by insertion of locally generated content targeting unique viewer requirements or creating a source for advertising revenue.

The NeXgen Gateway (NXG) is a two-way module-based platform, designed to adapt to any enterprise application for delivering next generation video services to locations including hospitality, educational, multifamily residential, healthcare, business parks, or stadiums. Specifically geared for insertion into an existing service provider or private video distribution infrastructure, the NXG's module-based technology allows it to be customized to individual needs. The NXG also addresses the challenges of migrating to future IP-DRM content protection practices, while supporting today's CableCARD based ingest encryption.

"The strength of our extensive line of professional encoding products has served the Pro-AV community well over the years," says Jeff Smith, Vice President of Sales. "We are looking forward to releasing the NXG-XCoder so that our customers can streamline the high-quality encoding and transcoding they are used to into the next generation future-proof system."

Also at InfoComm 2019, Blonder Tongue is pleased to preview the new ClearView 4:2 Transcoder, a 1-RU dedicated transcoding platform that can receive, manage and transcode up to twenty-four (24) individual H.264 AES 128 encrypted IP channels. Designed to work with the Technicolor COM3000/2000 receiver and in other bulk MPEG-4 IP ingest use-cases, the ClearView 4:2 is a cost-effective solution for MDU applications, including retirement homes, universities, arenas, office complexes, apartment and for government institution applications.

With an easy-to-use GUI interface for remote or local monitoring and control, the ClearView 4:2 decrypts AES-128 content into clear IP, transcodes the decrypted H.264 content into MPEG-2, all the while preserving the forensic watermarking, and returns the MPEG2 encoded content to the Technicolor COM3000/2000 or other modulation devices as clear IP.

"It was imperative to develop the ClearView 4:2 to keep up with technology advances," adds Smith. "Blonder Tongue is known for providing high quality, high value products that can adapt into today's ever-changing video landscape. The ClearView series of products will become necessary not only for satellite providers, but for standard cable operators and beyond."

For more information on the NXG-XCoder and the ClearView 4:2 at InfoComm 2019, see Blonder Tongue at Booth #2528 or call 800-523-6049 for more information.

Contacts

Don Young

Senior Director, Business Development

m: 678-296-9041

dyoung@blondertongue.com

Jeff Smith

Vice President, Sales

m: 732-491-5657

jsmith@blondertongue.com

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television and video transmission technology in the USA, with over 80% of our products continuing to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey factory for over 50 years. We offer US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation of delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television systems design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, high-speed data services and telephony content, as well as RF broadband distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

