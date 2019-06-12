Employees in the UK expressed greater understanding of privacy laws, and better training opportunities, than those in the U.S.

ObserveIT, the leading insider threat management platform with more than 1,900 customers around the world, today announced findings from a survey revealing how employees and the organizations they work for are prioritizing data privacy. The survey polled 1,000 full-time employees in the United States and United Kingdom to determine their understanding of their organizations' current privacy regulations.

New policies and regulations dictating organizations' handling of sensitive consumer information such as The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act and Vermont's data privacy law- have brought to light the need for companies across the globe to put the privacy of their customers and employees first. It is important for organizations to adopt technology solutions and to invest in training to ensure all employees, partners and contractors understand regulations and the potential repercussions of non-compliance. Employees can be an organization's strongest defense for protecting sensitive information, but to do so, they need the right knowledge, training and support.

Key findings from the survey include:

Most employees handle sensitive information daily. Almost 60% of full-time employees in the U.S. (58%) and the UK (59%) are handling sensitive information every day; however, employees in the UK are far more aware of privacy regulations around protecting this data.

"Privacy regulations aren't going away any time soon. In fact, over the next several years, we'll likely see more regional policies go into effect as consumers demand more transparency around how their information is being used," said Mike McKee, CEO of ObserveIT. "We're committed to helping organizations navigate this privacy-centric business environment by providing a deep understanding of user and data activity, ensuring the information of their customers and employees remains secure."

