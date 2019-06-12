Demonstrates value of SuperFeed with ongoing investments in new capabilities and expanding coverage

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced that it has won the TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards North America for Best Low Latency Data Feed Managed for Vela's SuperFeed Market Data Feed. The awards were presented at a ceremony in New York yesterday.

The TTI awards recognize excellence in trading technology and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. SuperFeed was nominated and voted for by the TradingTech Insight readership and capital markets community.

SuperFeed provides high quality, low-latency, fully normalized market data for global markets. It delivers the levels of performance, availability and reliability required of a trading quality market data feed, with access to over 150 markets and data sources, including all major North American and European exchanges and a growing number of Asia-Pacific venues. The multi-asset feed, which includes equities, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies, continues to expand in asset class and geographical coverage as well as the addition of end-of-day tick data files.

Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, says, "Congratulations to Vela on winning the Managed Low Latency Data Feed award at this year's prestigious TradingTech Insight North America Awards. These awards are highly sought after and recognize leading solution and service providers helping trading organizations maximize their potential while remaining compliant."

Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations at Vela commented, "We are delighted that the trading community in North America have joined their peers in Europe by voting for Vela." Adding, "as institutions look to optimize their market data delivery, we continue to see increasing demand and a growing client base for SuperFeed globally. We're continuing to invest in SuperFeed including new capabilities such as end-of-day tick data files, new asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, expanding content including, most recently, Cboe One, and new Asia Pacific venues driven by increased client demand for the region. This award win helps solidify Vela's position as the leading low latency data provider and the value it brings to our clients."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered "as-a-Service" from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela

