INNIO and Aggreko complete major milestone with seamless deployment of a customized myPlant Asset Performance Management solution

Successful pilot deployed across three major Aggreko-operated power plants in Asia, Europe and Africa

The solution will help Aggreko improve asset availability, operations productivity and reliability for its customers

Today, INNIO* and Aggreko have announced a major milestone with the launch of a customized myPlant* Asset Performance Management (APM) solution for real-time monitoring and diagnosis of Aggreko's power fleet. The fleet comprises natural gas, heavy fuel oil diesel, renewable and battery power assets.

Aggreko now remotely monitors its 155-MW mobile power plant in Bangladesh with INNIO's myPlant APM digital solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

In June 2018, INNIO signed a multiyear supply agreement with Aggreko, a global leader in mobile and modular power and temperature control solutions, to connect up to 10,000 assets to INNIO's myPlant APM solution over the next five years. INNIO and Aggreko project teams have been working on completing all necessary development work over the past nine months.

myPlant APM is a remote digital monitoring solution that is original equipment manufacturer agnostic and can be used across a diversified range of equipment. This now provides Aggreko with a digital toolset to manage the performance of more of its fleet; with more than 100 data points being derived from each of the assets, Aggreko will be able to ensure the performance and uptime of its power plants. The project represents one of the largest INNIO myPlant solutions for reciprocating engines and generators worldwide.

In addition to supplying power to customers in remote areas, Aggreko's response capability also allows it to respond to emergencies of all sizes. Complementing Aggreko's capabilities, the myPlant APM solution delivers a cloud-based monitoring and diagnostics infrastructure, providing Aggreko with the ability to remotely monitor and manage performance of the connected reciprocating engine power plants. Aggreko is now able to gain the real-time intelligence needed across a larger percentage of its fleet. This creates an opportunity for Aggreko to improve asset availability, reliability and operations productivity, which in turn enables it to better serve its customers and be more competitive in the markets in which it operates.

"With the deployment of INNIO's myPlant APM digital solution, we now have the capability to remotely monitor hundreds of thousands of sensors across our mixed fleet of power generation assets," said Dan Ibbetson, Global Products and Technology Director of Aggreko. "myPlantis improving our capabilities by increasing performance and preventing system disruptions, helping us improve our services for our customers worldwide-ranging from backup power for numerous industries to natural disasters."

The myPlant offering uses secure, centralized cloud storage to collect data from customers' power generation and distribution assets, regularly transmitting sensor data streams, control alarms and operational data to improve real-time monitoring capabilities.

"Our myPlant platform provides Aggreko with a custom solution for their needs. We are excited to collaborate with Aggreko on their digital roadmaps by leveraging Aggreko's deep domain knowledge and INNIO's digital and data science expertise," said Feilim Coyle, Services Leader of INNIO. "As Aggreko evolves to meet their end customer needs across a range of use cases, our myPlant digital solutions will support them in making better decisions to improve equipment uptime and operating costs."

INNIO and myPlant are a trademark.

About Aggreko

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a better future a future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed. Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it.

As the world's leading provider of modular, mobile power and heating and cooling. We've been in business since 1962. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating from more than 200 locations in 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.8bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2018, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and have our headquarters in Scotland.

For more information, please visit our local website at aggreko.com

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can provide life cycle support to the more than 48,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs.

Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

