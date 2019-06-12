Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD), a licensed cannabis producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics, has launched a line of pre-rolled cigarettes containing 100% cannabis. The company, the first Canadian Licensed Producer to automate the pre-rolling of cigarettes, is confident this change will bring meaningful changes to the current cannabis industry and its bottom line, similar to the way automation changed the tobacco industry.

John Miller, President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to offer Canadians a better way of smoking cannabis, as we monitored an increase in demand for our best-selling pre-rolls, we acknowledged that it was our duty to ensure we distribute the best products possible. We are pleased to be the first cannabis producer to put filters between the cannabis we are selling, and our consumers. Filters were invented to protect the consumer and not degrade the experience. We promise our Pure Cannabis Cigarettes will offer the same potency as our regular best-selling pre-rolls. I am predicting consumers will gravitate towards this finished type of product and the old way of rolling joints will be something of the past."

The automated cigarette manufacturing plant, which is capable of producing up to 5,000 cigarettes per minute, has been installed at THC BioMed's flagship Acland Road location in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The tobacco-free, pure cannabis cigarettes will be packaged in lots of 3 and 20 and will come with a commercial-grade cigarette filter and are intended for a single-use session. The company plans to initially offer its pure cannabis cigarettes in the following strains: THC Sativa Landrace, THC Indica Landrace, THC Hybrid Landrace, and CBD Landrace and may add other strains in the future.

John Miller added: "We also expect our CBD line of Pure Cannabis Cigarettes to be very popular, as we expect regular cigarette users will find it easier to transition to our CBD product, which we think is better than smoking tobacco. Automating our systems now gives us a clear path to profitability. We work diligently to bring shareholder value through more traditional and tested ways such as being a profitable company, patience is required."

The company expects its cannabis cigarettes to be available soon on its website for medical patients and through provinces with which it has distribution agreements. THC BioMed currently offers 21 medical cannabis strains, including 4 proprietary strains and has supply agreements with the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company utilizes modern packaging techniques that are childproof and allow for long-term storage.

