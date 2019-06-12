Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - Minerva Intelligence (TSXV: MVAI) is one of the latest new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, following its Qualifying Transaction with Two Owls Ventures. Minerva is in the business of developing and marketing artificial intelligent software products, which will be available as a software-as-a-service application.

In 2017, Minerva acquired the AI software and intellectual property of Georeference Online, a company formed in 2000 to develop AI applications in geology. One of its first AI software products focuses on enhancing the success rate of minerals exploration.

Although mineral deposits are rare and complex with many different attributes, more than 100 years of scientific research has produced many powerful models used to predict where mineral deposits are most likely to occur. Minerva's AI system combines the power of human knowledge and experience with computer speed and reasoning to streamline mineral discovery.

Its first of three products for the mineral exploration industry, the www.yukonmineraltargets.com website, was launched in early 2019. The website presents exploration targets, many of them new, which have been derived from the extensive geochemical sampling programs conducted in the Yukon by the Geological Survey of Canada. A special feature of these targets is that each one has been evaluated using Minerva's AI platform, which compares them with their best-matching mineral deposit models, and provides guidance, available on the site, as to what information should be sought when conducting follow-up work on each target.

Although Minerva initially applied its AI platform to minerals exploration, but it can be used in other industries, such as environmental protection, geohazards, land use planning, insurance and healthcare.

The company's HazardMatch has already successfully produced landslide susceptibility maps, which

provided results with high accuracy in British Columbia. The company is also currently developing applications for the geohazards and insurance industries to be released in the near-term.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.MinervaIntelligence.com, or contact Clinton Smyth, President and CEO, at 604-620-1051, or email investors@MinervaIntelligence.com.

