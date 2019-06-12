mixi, Inc. announced today that their private family photo and video sharing app FamilyAlbum-released in April 2015 and used by many families-has surpassed 5 million registered users *1 as of June 12, 2019.

FamilyAlbum surpassed 5 million users just 5 months after reaching 4 million users. (Graphic: Business Wire)

*1 Total registered users from iOS/Android and browser

FamilyAlbum is an app that helps parents share photos/videos of their children while keeping it all in the family. FamilyAlbum's popularity stems from the ability to invite Grandma, Grandpa, and other family members to join in the story, events, and daily joys of childhood, unlimited storage and fun communication between family members. Its monthly subscription service, FamilyAlbum Premium, was made available for $4.99 per month starting April 2019. With a single subscription, all family members get access to 3 useful features, such as the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long (in contrast to 3 minutes for free users) and the ability to upload from their computers.

FamilyAlbum has gained another million users around 5 months after reaching 4 million users. The number of users in Japan is steadily rising in addition to the increasing number of users in English-speaking countries, mainly from North America, but also in the UK and Australia.

As of May 2019, over 98 million photos/videos have been uploaded to FamilyAlbum, showing how many parents use FamilyAlbum to share everyday moments of childhood.

FamilyAlbum will continue to make raising children a fun and communal experience by providing a warm and joyous place for the family to communicate with each other.

Core FamilyAlbum Features

FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE

Upload an unlimited number of family memories. The app keeps memories safe, allowing for easy recovery even if a device is lost.

SHARING MADE SIMPLE

Invite family and friends, then start uploading memories to share them immediately. The family can also leave emojis and comments on photos and videos.

EASY ORGANIZATION

Sort photos and videos automatically by month. Updating is simple-the app remembers everything that has been uploaded.

1S MOVIE COLLAGES

Enjoy video collages that highlight the best photos and videos you have shared. They are automatically created every three months.

PHOTO BOOKS

Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Edit to add a personal touch, or create one from scratch.

FamilyAlbum

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/familyalbum-memory-sharing/id935672069?mt=8

Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene&hl=en_US

Website:https://family-album.com

mixi Group [http://mixi.co.jp/en

Since 1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi, and the multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. With the corporate philosophy of "user surprise first," the group continues to look toward enriching lifestyles of the future, developing new businesses and services via IT to inspire communication between people around the world.

