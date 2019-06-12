Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 12
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 11 June 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1297.77
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1284.70
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1316.10 'XD'
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1303.02 'XD'
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/