Following change will take place in the exchange membership of UBS Europe SE. UBS Europe SE will change Clearing Member Identity in the Danish CSD system (VP Denmark). June 17, 2019 will be the first settlement date for Clearing and Settlement ID: 13636 in the VPC system. Please note that there is no change to UBS Europe SE's MPID UBS. Member: UBS Europe SE INET memberID: UBS Clearing and settlement ID: 13636 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: June 17, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728606